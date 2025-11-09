They’re Trying to Muzzle the Jews—Again

ADL CEO Jonathan Greenblatt (Photo by Bryan Bedder/Getty Images for Anti-Defamation League); Zohran Mamdani (Photo by Hiroko Masuike-Pool/Getty Images)
The Anti-Defamation League is being harshly criticized for saying it will monitor the policies and appointments of incoming New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani. It’s not the first time a political official and his supporters have tried to intimidate American Jews into silence.
There’s nothing objectively controversial about the ADL’s intentions. Its plan is to set up a website and a hotline to keep an eye on the Mamdani administration. It’s not as if the ADL is mobilizing a militia to storm Gracie Mansion.
There is good reason to monitor Mamdani. His response to the October 7 Hamas massacres and gang-rapes was to serve as a featured speaker at anti-Israel rallies, surrounded by signs calling for “Intifada Revolution.” He says Israel should stop being a Jewish state. He has pledged to take anti-Israel steps as mayor, such as halting the city’s purchase of Israel Bonds. As a New York State assemblyman, he introduced a bill to strip some pro-Israel organizations of their tax-exempt status.
Moreover, Mamdani’s circle of supporters includes outspoken Israel-haters such as Linda Sarsour—infamous for saying “Nothing is creepier than Zionism”—and the Council on American-Islamic Relations, whose executive director said he was “happy to see” the Hamas invasion of Israel. So of course Jewish groups such as the ADL should be watching.
Mamdani’s fans are hopping mad over the ADL’s monitoring plan. J Street has accused the ADL of “sowing panic” and “demonizing” the mayor-elect. MSNBC host Joe Scarborough confronted ADL head Jonathan Greenblatt on air, urging him to “call Mamdani’s team” and “have lunch and talk,” instead of monitoring Mamdani’s actions. An overheated news article in the New York Times portrayed the ADL’s modest monitoring plan as an example of the group’s supposed strategy of adopting “a conciliatory approach to the far right.” The ADL’s opponents evidently are hoping their criticism will intimidate the ADL into silence.
Muzzling the Jews is a well-worn political strategy. During the 1930s and 1940s, President Franklin D. Roosevelt and his aides repeatedly pressured the foremost American Jewish leader, Rabbi Stephen S. Wise, to refrain from criticizing U.S. policy regarding the plight of Europe’s Jews.
In one instance, Wise confided to a friend that the president spoke to him about “the necessity of Jews lying low.” On another occasion, Roosevelt warned Wise that if Jewish leaders were too vocal, it would “enable Americans to say that the fellows who wrote The Protocols of the Elders of Zion had some justification.”
President Roosevelt and his aides successfully pressed Wise to: withhold support from a congressional resolution about Hitler’s mistreatment of German Jews (1933); cancel a “public trial” of Hitler in Chicago (1934); refrain from calling for admission of more Jewish refugees to the U.S. (1938-1939); drop calls to admit refugees to the U.S. Virgin Islands (1940); testify against a congressional resolution urging FDR to create a rescue agency (1943); and soften or halt his public criticism of Great Britain for shutting the doors to Palestine.
But FDR’s muzzling campaign didn’t work on everybody. The activists known as the Bergson Group organized rallies, lobbied in Washington, and sponsored more than two hundred full-page newspaper advertisements urging the Roosevelt administration to rescue Jews.
Bergson Group activist Ben Hecht, the noted playwright, authored many of those newspaper ads. One was in the form of a poem that he called “The Ballad of the Doomed Jews of Europe.” It read, in part:
Four million Jews waiting for death
Oh hang and burn but—quiet, Jews!
Don’t be bothersome; save your breath—
The world is busy with other news.
Stephen Wise’s silence is remembered today as a tragic example of failed Jewish leadership. Ben Hecht’s outcry, by contrast, shines as an example of Jewish activists who refused to be muzzled.
It goes without saying that there are many important differences between the circumstances of 1943 and those of today. But the pressure that the Anti-Defamation League faces today has a precedent, as does the choice that the ADL must now make. Which path will it choose? Will it go forward with the website and hotline to monitor Mamdani, or will it be intimidated into silence?
Dr. Medoff is founding director of The David S. Wyman Institute for Holocaust Studies and author of more than 20 books about Jewish history and the Holocaust. His latest is The Road to October 7: Hamas, the Holocaust, and the Eternal War Against the Jews, published by the Jewish Publication Society & University of Nebraska Press.
He’s only been a congressman for two years, but Max Miller, proud Jew and proud American, is already making waves. The Journal talked to Miller to understand why he’s been called “the best problem-solving member you’ve never heard of!”
There has been a lot of recent discussion about the need for Jewish self-defense. Several books and op-eds have been published advocating for American Jews to start waking up and taking this issue a lot more seriously.
He’s only been a congressman for two years, but Max Miller, proud Jew and proud American, is already making waves. The Journal talked to Miller to understand why he’s been called “the best problem-solving member you’ve never heard of.”
They’re Trying to Muzzle the Jews—Again
Rafael Medoff
The Anti-Defamation League is being harshly criticized for saying it will monitor the policies and appointments of incoming New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani. It’s not the first time a political official and his supporters have tried to intimidate American Jews into silence.
There’s nothing objectively controversial about the ADL’s intentions. Its plan is to set up a website and a hotline to keep an eye on the Mamdani administration. It’s not as if the ADL is mobilizing a militia to storm Gracie Mansion.
There is good reason to monitor Mamdani. His response to the October 7 Hamas massacres and gang-rapes was to serve as a featured speaker at anti-Israel rallies, surrounded by signs calling for “Intifada Revolution.” He says Israel should stop being a Jewish state. He has pledged to take anti-Israel steps as mayor, such as halting the city’s purchase of Israel Bonds. As a New York State assemblyman, he introduced a bill to strip some pro-Israel organizations of their tax-exempt status.
Moreover, Mamdani’s circle of supporters includes outspoken Israel-haters such as Linda Sarsour—infamous for saying “Nothing is creepier than Zionism”—and the Council on American-Islamic Relations, whose executive director said he was “happy to see” the Hamas invasion of Israel. So of course Jewish groups such as the ADL should be watching.
Mamdani’s fans are hopping mad over the ADL’s monitoring plan. J Street has accused the ADL of “sowing panic” and “demonizing” the mayor-elect. MSNBC host Joe Scarborough confronted ADL head Jonathan Greenblatt on air, urging him to “call Mamdani’s team” and “have lunch and talk,” instead of monitoring Mamdani’s actions. An overheated news article in the New York Times portrayed the ADL’s modest monitoring plan as an example of the group’s supposed strategy of adopting “a conciliatory approach to the far right.” The ADL’s opponents evidently are hoping their criticism will intimidate the ADL into silence.
Muzzling the Jews is a well-worn political strategy. During the 1930s and 1940s, President Franklin D. Roosevelt and his aides repeatedly pressured the foremost American Jewish leader, Rabbi Stephen S. Wise, to refrain from criticizing U.S. policy regarding the plight of Europe’s Jews.
In one instance, Wise confided to a friend that the president spoke to him about “the necessity of Jews lying low.” On another occasion, Roosevelt warned Wise that if Jewish leaders were too vocal, it would “enable Americans to say that the fellows who wrote The Protocols of the Elders of Zion had some justification.”
President Roosevelt and his aides successfully pressed Wise to: withhold support from a congressional resolution about Hitler’s mistreatment of German Jews (1933); cancel a “public trial” of Hitler in Chicago (1934); refrain from calling for admission of more Jewish refugees to the U.S. (1938-1939); drop calls to admit refugees to the U.S. Virgin Islands (1940); testify against a congressional resolution urging FDR to create a rescue agency (1943); and soften or halt his public criticism of Great Britain for shutting the doors to Palestine.
But FDR’s muzzling campaign didn’t work on everybody. The activists known as the Bergson Group organized rallies, lobbied in Washington, and sponsored more than two hundred full-page newspaper advertisements urging the Roosevelt administration to rescue Jews.
Bergson Group activist Ben Hecht, the noted playwright, authored many of those newspaper ads. One was in the form of a poem that he called “The Ballad of the Doomed Jews of Europe.” It read, in part:
Four million Jews waiting for death
Oh hang and burn but—quiet, Jews!
Don’t be bothersome; save your breath—
The world is busy with other news.
Stephen Wise’s silence is remembered today as a tragic example of failed Jewish leadership. Ben Hecht’s outcry, by contrast, shines as an example of Jewish activists who refused to be muzzled.
It goes without saying that there are many important differences between the circumstances of 1943 and those of today. But the pressure that the Anti-Defamation League faces today has a precedent, as does the choice that the ADL must now make. Which path will it choose? Will it go forward with the website and hotline to monitor Mamdani, or will it be intimidated into silence?
Dr. Medoff is founding director of The David S. Wyman Institute for Holocaust Studies and author of more than 20 books about Jewish history and the Holocaust. His latest is The Road to October 7: Hamas, the Holocaust, and the Eternal War Against the Jews, published by the Jewish Publication Society & University of Nebraska Press.
Did you enjoy this article?
You'll love our roundtable.
Editor's Picks
Israel and the Internet Wars – A Professional Social Media Review
The Invisible Student: A Tale of Homelessness at UCLA and USC
What Ever Happened to the LA Times?
Who Are the Jews On Joe Biden’s Cabinet?
You’re Not a Bad Jewish Mom If Your Kid Wants Santa Claus to Come to Your House
No Labels: The Group Fighting for the Political Center
Latest Articles
Start Spreading the Jews: It’s Up to Jews to Save New York
They’re Trying to Muzzle the Jews—Again
New York State OUT of Mind
Anti-Racism Failed Because It Was Anti-American
Rachel Simons: “Sesame,” Seeds and Peach Crumble
Rabbis of LA | Rabbi Elchanan Shoff’s Thirst for Knowledge
Holocaust Museum LA, Beit Issie Shapiro Galas Draw Local Leadership
Notable people and events in the Jewish LA community.
One Cannot Live by Law Alone
The lesson of Sodom is that one cannot live by law alone.
The Crisis Hasn’t Passed; It’s Deepening
Jewish leadership must move from statements to strategy and empower our children to hold the line.
‘Don’t Feed the Lion’: A Much Needed Young Reader’s Novel Dealing with Antisemitism
And They Appeared- A poem for Parsha Vayera
And They appeared, like magic…
Yad Vashem Commemorating Kristallnacht and a Milestone for Its Book of Names
Yad Vashem, the World Holocaust Remembrance Center in Israel, is holding an event called, “Spread the Light: Commemorating Kristallnacht in a Shattered World” on November 9.
Hagar and the Hegira: A Historical View
A Moment in Time: “In My Bones”
A Bisl Torah — Spiritual Resilience
Spiritual resilience doesn’t deny one’s hardship but rather, it allows the mind to learn, grow, and see a step beyond the ache.
How Princeton President Eisgruber is Violating His ‘Truth-Seeking’ Ideal
Is it any wonder that a skewed and dogmatic learning environment would spawn a course on “Gender, Reproduction and Genocide” taught by a “scholar” with blatantly anti-Israel views?
Print Issue: Miller Time | November 7, 2025
He’s only been a congressman for two years, but Max Miller, proud Jew and proud American, is already making waves. The Journal talked to Miller to understand why he’s been called “the best problem-solving member you’ve never heard of!”
The Rise of Jewish Self-Defense Organizations
There has been a lot of recent discussion about the need for Jewish self-defense. Several books and op-eds have been published advocating for American Jews to start waking up and taking this issue a lot more seriously.
‘The Buddy System’ Authors Want to Combat Loneliness
Karo and Ritter have distilled three years of podcasting into a single, five-hour listen that feels both structured and spontaneous.
Can Jonah Feingold Strike Rom-Com Gold?
How Antisemitism on Campus Sparked a Jewish Revival Among Students
Jewish students have begun turning in large numbers to Jewish organizations on campus, particularly Chabad and Hillel.
Spice of Life: A Perfect Pumpkin Flan
Flan was popular in medieval Spain and Sephardic cooks were known for their simple, elegant desserts, transforming eggs, sugar and milk into something silky and soothing.
Cook Something Bold Day is Nov. 8
Consider these recipes a starting point for your next “bold” cooking adventure.
Table for Five: Vayera
Abraham’s Plea
A Problem-Solving Politician for the Future
He’s only been a congressman for two years, but Max Miller, proud Jew and proud American, is already making waves. The Journal talked to Miller to understand why he’s been called “the best problem-solving member you’ve never heard of.”
Let’s Just Say It: Anti-Zionism Is Racism
Because a core part of modern Jewish identity is a connection to Israel, anti-Zionism inherently targets Jews as an ethnoreligious group, another form of racism and bigotry.
More news and opinions than at a
Shabbat dinner, right in your inbox.
More news and opinions than at a Shabbat dinner, right in your inbox.