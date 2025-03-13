A Moment in Time: “Vote Now to Help Shape the Future of Israel”

|
Dear all,
As a Reform Jew in the Diaspora, my relationship to Israel is deep, unwavering, and – yes – often complicated. My soul resonates with the vision of a democratic and pluralistic nation, dreamed of by Theodor Herzl, embraced by David Ben Gurion, and codified in Israel’s Declaration of Independence.
Though I can’t vote in Israel elections, like all Diaspora Jews, I can make my voice heard in the World Zionist Congress. And so can many of you.
I urge all who are eligible to VOTE REFORM in the upcoming election. The linked web-page contains information and FAQ’s regarding our voices as Reform Jews.
How does VOTE REFORM support my values? Take a look here.
This election is about:
- Ensuring that Israel reflects Reform Jewish values
- Defending democracy in Israel
- Security and long-term peace
- Bringing home all hostages in Hamas Captivity
- Supporting Reform Jewish Communities in Israel
- Embracing the dream that Israel will always be our home
Voting takes place between now and May 4.
Registering takes a moment in time. The impact will last for generations. I hope you will let your voice be heard!
With love and Shalom,
Rabbi Zach Shapiro