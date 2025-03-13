fbpx
A Moment in Time: “Vote Now to Help Shape the Future of Israel”

Picture of Rabbi Zach Shapiro

Rabbi Zach Shapiro

March 13, 2025

Dear all,

As a Reform Jew in the Diaspora, my relationship to Israel is deep, unwavering, and – yes – often complicated. My soul resonates with the vision of a democratic and pluralistic nation, dreamed of by Theodor Herzl, embraced by David Ben Gurion, and codified in Israel’s Declaration of Independence.

Though I can’t vote in Israel elections, like all Diaspora Jews, I can make my voice heard in the World Zionist Congress. And so can many of you.

I urge all who are eligible to VOTE REFORM in the upcoming election. The linked web-page contains information and FAQ’s regarding our voices as Reform Jews.

How does VOTE REFORM support my values? Take a look here.

This election is about:

  • Ensuring that Israel reflects Reform Jewish values
  • Defending democracy in Israel
  • Security and long-term peace
  • Bringing home all hostages in Hamas Captivity
  • Supporting Reform Jewish Communities in Israel
  • Embracing the dream that Israel will always be our home

Voting takes place between now and May 4.

Registering takes a moment in time. The impact will last for generations. I hope you will let your voice be heard!

With love and Shalom,

Rabbi Zach Shapiro
