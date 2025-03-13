A Moment in Time: “Vote Now to Help Shape the Future of Israel”

Dear all,

As a Reform Jew in the Diaspora, my relationship to Israel is deep, unwavering, and – yes – often complicated. My soul resonates with the vision of a democratic and pluralistic nation, dreamed of by Theodor Herzl, embraced by David Ben Gurion, and codified in Israel’s Declaration of Independence.

Though I can’t vote in Israel elections, like all Diaspora Jews, I can make my voice heard in the World Zionist Congress. And so can many of you.

I urge all who are eligible to VOTE REFORM in the upcoming election. The linked web-page contains information and FAQ’s regarding our voices as Reform Jews.

How does VOTE REFORM support my values? Take a look here.

This election is about:

Ensuring that Israel reflects Reform Jewish values

Defending democracy in Israel

Security and long-term peace

Bringing home all hostages in Hamas Captivity

Supporting Reform Jewish Communities in Israel

Embracing the dream that Israel will always be our home

Voting takes place between now and May 4.

Registering takes a moment in time. The impact will last for generations. I hope you will let your voice be heard!

With love and Shalom,

Rabbi Zach Shapiro