A Moment in Time: “I am a Zionist, AND….”

Dear all,

The Shabbat after October 7, 2023, Temple Akiba hosted a group of college students who were learning about interfaith relationships. We had arranged the meeting months earlier.

After our worship service, I spent time with the students, fielding all sorts of questions they had about our rituals, customs, and core beliefs. When I shared my connection to Israel, one student asked, “How can you be a Zionist? Don’t they want to kill all the Palestinians?”

In that moment in time, I realized that we were speaking two different languages, and that the definition of Zionism that I held close was not at all what this person’s definition was.

I responded:

I am a Zionist, AND I believe in the right of Palestinian self-determination.

The students looked at me a little confused. Why? Because they hadn’t realized that one could hold both truths at the same time.

Over this past year, I have thought about this more deeply. And now, in the wake of the six slain hostages, I expand:

I am a Zionist, and I believe in the existence of Israel as a free, democratic, and pluralistic Jewish state.

I am a Zionist, and I believe Judaism should have a homeland where we are safe.

I am a Zionist, and I believe in Israel’s responsibility to the value of each human soul.

I am a Zionist, and I believe that Israel speaks to us from the past, inspires us in the present, and motivates us with a future.

What does Zionism mean to you? Has the term been confiscated by those who define it in negative ways? The time is now to reclaim the vision, reaffirm the narrative, and reenter our covenant!

With love and shalom,

Rabbi Zach Shapiro