In a time when antisemitism is growing on college campuses across the U.S., ICC is working to support students and give them the information and tools they need to stand up to the hate and anti-Zionist rhetoric.
The material is, among many other things, an assault on the institution of learning. The lies peddled in these handouts, lesson plans and tests must be exposed and the schools held accountable for teaching falsehoods.
Brave-ish at The Los Angeles Travel Show Feb 2024
Lisa Ellen Niver
Meet me LIVE in LOS ANGELES
at the Travel and Adventure Show
Come hear my talk:
“Are You Brave Enough? How to Make Your Dream Trip Happen” SUNDAY Feb 4, 2024 at 2:45pm
at the Savvy Traveler Theater
BOOK SIGNING at Vroman’s Bookstore: Booth #1251
SAT, Feb 3 and SUN, Feb 14 at 1:30pm
I will be signing my award wining memoir, Brave-ish: One Breakup, Six Continents and Feeling Fearless After Fifty
Los Angeles Travel Show will be at the Los Angeles Convention Center (Hall G-H) 1201 South Figueroa Street, Los Angeles, California 90015
More about LISA NIVER:In 2023, I spoke at the Travel and Adventure Show in Chicago, New York City, Los Angeles and Dallas. I just spoke at the Chicago Travel Show on January 13 and 14, 2024. Click here to see my event at Vroman’s Bookstore with Ms. Magazine Come hear me speak in Feb 2024 at the Women’s Travel Fest in Mexico and in April 2024 at the Women in Travel Summit in Salt Lake City, Utah. For more about my future events, click here.
Did you enjoy this article?
You'll love our roundtable.
Editor's Picks
Israel and the Internet Wars – A Professional Social Media Review
The Invisible Student: A Tale of Homelessness at UCLA and USC
What Ever Happened to the LA Times?
Who Are the Jews On Joe Biden’s Cabinet?
You’re Not a Bad Jewish Mom If Your Kid Wants Santa Claus to Come to Your House
No Labels: The Group Fighting for the Political Center
Latest Articles
When Life Gives You Bitter Herbs
In the Shadow of War, Global Women Leaders Meet Online
At This Point in Time, a Two-State Solution Is Asking Israel to Commit Suicide
The Conductor Behind the Names
Hebrew Teacher Uses Meditation and Tapping to Help Clients to Heal
Culture
Confronting American Jewish Leadership
Sweet Dates and Tu B’Shevat Recipes
Hearty Soups for Veganuary
The TeaBook’s Noah Bleich: PositiviTEA, Combining Flavors and Coffee vs Tea
Israel on Campus Coalition Hosts Star-Studded Retreat for Pro-Israel College Students
In a time when antisemitism is growing on college campuses across the U.S., ICC is working to support students and give them the information and tools they need to stand up to the hate and anti-Zionist rhetoric.
Wingz of Love: An LA Family Who Made Aliyah Provides 7,000 Meals to IDF Soldiers
The decision to dedicate their restaurant primarily to providing hot meals for soldiers led to an incredible response from the community.
Who’s Afraid of the Big Bad Jew? Lies Taught about Israel and Jews in the Public School Classroom
The material is, among many other things, an assault on the institution of learning. The lies peddled in these handouts, lesson plans and tests must be exposed and the schools held accountable for teaching falsehoods.
Grab the Dough, We Gotta Go – A poem for Parsha Bo
We like to joke when any Jewish Holiday comes along (and there is always a Jewish holiday coming along)…
Satirical Semite: A Messy Mandate
My people were imperialists, took a land that was not ours, and rewrote the maps. I unreservedly apologize for being British.
Hollywood
Spielberg Says Antisemitism Is “No Longer Lurking, But Standing Proud” Like 1930s Germany
Young Actress Juju Brener on Her “Hocus Pocus 2” Role
Behind the Scenes of “Jeopardy!” with Mayim Bialik
Podcasts
The TeaBook’s Noah Bleich: PositiviTEA, Combining Flavors and Coffee vs Tea
Dianne Jacob: “Will Write for Food,” Jewish Identity and Using Salt
More news and opinions than at a
Shabbat dinner, right in your inbox.
More news and opinions than at a Shabbat dinner, right in your inbox.