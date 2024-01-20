fbpx
ADVERTISE
pick up locations
donate

Jewish Journal

Connect. Inform. Inspire.

Brave-ish at The Los Angeles Travel Show Feb 2024

[additional-authors]
Lisa Ellen Niver

Lisa Ellen Niver

January 20, 2024

Meet me LIVE in LOS ANGELES

at the Travel and Adventure Show

Come hear my talk:

Are You Brave Enough? How to Make Your Dream Trip HappenSUNDAY Feb 4, 2024 at 2:45pm

at the Savvy Traveler Theater

BOOK SIGNING at Vroman’s Bookstore: Booth #1251

SAT, Feb 3 and SUN, Feb 14 at 1:30pm

I will be signing my award wining memoir, Brave-ish: One Breakup, Six Continents and Feeling Fearless After Fifty

Los Angeles Travel Show will be at the Los Angeles Convention Center (Hall G-H) 1201 South Figueroa Street, Los Angeles, California 90015

More about LISA NIVER:

In 2023, I spoke at the Travel and Adventure Show in Chicago, New York City, Los Angeles and Dallas. I just spoke at the Chicago Travel Show on January 13 and 14, 2024.
https://youtu.be/s9bnDbFrZq0
Click here to see my event at Vroman’s Bookstore with Ms. Magazine Come hear me speak in Feb 2024 at the Women’s Travel Fest in Mexico and in April 2024 at the Women in Travel Summit in Salt Lake City, Utah. For more about my future events, click here.
Did you enjoy this article?
You'll love our roundtable.

Editor's Picks

Latest Articles

Culture

More in Culture

Hollywood

More in Hollywood

Podcasts

More in Podcasts

More news and opinions than at a
Shabbat dinner, right in your inbox.

More news and opinions than at a Shabbat dinner, right in your inbox.

Jewish Journal

Connect. Inform. Inspire.
© Copyright 2024 Tribe Media Corp • Powered by Lightdrop

More news and opinions than at a Shabbat dinner, right in your inbox.