OBKLA Steps Up: Over 1,000 Kosher Meals a Day Delivered to Emergency Workers and Displaced Families Amid LA Fires

When disaster strikes, the LA Jewish community shows up—and OBKLA (Our Big Kitchen Los Angeles) is proving just how true that is. Since the devastating fires broke out across the city, this kosher meal prep kitchen has been a beacon of hope, delivering more than 1,000 meals daily to emergency workers, evacuation centers, and families in need. OBKLA’s mission has always been about serving the community, but in times like these, their efforts shine even brighter.

Over the past 24 hours alone, OBKLA’s team of 400+ volunteers has worked around the clock to prepare and distribute these nutritious, hand-packed meals. From first responders tirelessly battling the flames to families grappling with evacuation and loss, every meal is a lifeline. “We reached out to Magen Am and they immediately activated volunteers to distribute the meals to evacuated families and distribution centers,” noted Chaya Segelman, OBKLA’s Co-Founder and Program Director. Thousands of homemade chocolate-chip cookies have also been sent out—because sometimes, comfort food is just as essential as nourishment.

“This outpouring of support highlights the incredible strength and unity of our community,” said Yossi Segelman, OBKLA’s Co-Founder and Executive Director. “The Jewish Community Foundation of Los Angeles sponsored the 1,000 meals made that first 24 hours of the crisis,” Chaya added. “We are honored to serve those working tirelessly to protect and care for others, as well as those who have lost so much in the wake of this disaster.”

The meals, carefully prepared with love and care, aren’t just about sustenance—they’re about restoring a sense of dignity and hope during unimaginable circumstances. From challah rolls to hearty kosher dishes, OBKLA ensures every box reflects the best of Jewish values: kindness, community, and compassion.

OBKLA’s capacity to produce thousands of meals daily is a testament to the strength of volunteerism and community solidarity. Their impact extends beyond food; they’re providing reassurance that no one has to face this crisis alone. Volunteers of all ages and backgrounds have come together, united by a shared purpose to serve their neighbors in need.

As the fires continue to rage, OBKLA remains steadfast in its commitment to support the LA community. Whether it’s a firefighter coming off a grueling shift or a displaced family looking for a moment of normalcy, OBKLA is there.

Want to get involved? OBKLA welcomes donations and volunteers. Every contribution, big or small, helps them continue their lifesaving work. To learn more, visit OBKLA.org or email info@obkla.org. Together, we can make a difference—one meal at a time.