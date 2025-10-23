God-intoxicated and Benedicted

The man Novalis called a Gottbetrunkener Mensch,

Spinoza, whose first name means “Blessed,” and in Latin “ Benedicted”,

might not have minded if men called him “Bensch”—-

—- Grace After Meals—-for serving thoughts to which philosophers are frequently addicted.

Like Noah who, while God-intoxicated, reveals a misleading myth

seeming to record slavery, later categorized as a crime,

Baruch Spinoza is still maybe misunderstood by two thirds of his kith,

as are too many of my verses, not in Latin benedicted, but by rhyme.

Gen. 9:24-25 states:

When Noah woke up from his wine and learned what his youngest son had done to him,

he said, “Cursed be Canaan; The lowest of slaves shall he be to his brothers.”

And he said, “Blessed be YHWH, the God of Shem; Let Canaan be a slave to them.

Bekhor Shor, a twelfth century French Tosafist from Orleans, claimed that Noah’s curse of Ham, an ancestor of Egypt, explains why the Torah refers to Egypt in verses that include the first of the Ten Commandments, Exod.20:2, as “ a house of slaves.”

On 10/21/25 in a Torah in Motion lecture, Moshe Sokolow pointed out that the root of the Hebrew word for poet, payyetan, is probably the Greek word for poet, and not פטפט, patpat, which Jastrow identified as its root.

I suggested an alternative root for the word in Gen. 9:27, which records Noah’s poetic blessing of Japhet, the son of Noah whom rabbinic literature regards as the ancestor of Greeks:

כז יַפְתְּ אֱלֹהִים לְיֶפֶת, וְיִשְׁכֹּן בְּאָהֳלֵי-שֵׁם; וִיהִי כְנַעַן, עֶבֶד לָמוֹ. God enlarge Japheth, and he shall dwell in the tents of Shem; and let Canaan be their servant.

The name of Japhet may provide the world with the Greek word for poetry, deriving two consonants from this name..