A Little Rest – A poem for Parsha Noach

Noach — Noah, Rest, Comfort, Relief (Genesis 6:9-11:32)

I spent two hours watching the news

on October 12th for brief glimpses of

Red Cross vehicles and military convoys.

But no images of the doves taken

seven hundred and thirty-six days earlier.

The world was flooded two years ago

and they say it’s finally October 8th.

Seven hundred and thirty-six is not

a Biblical number like forty, but

the waters may be receding.

Relief may have come to our world.

Who is steering this ark? Who has

brought this comfort?

What was lost when everything

was covered with water?

Noach was a righteous man of his time

but the bar was set low. He had issues.

He liked the sauce but got the job done.

He was fruitful and multiplied.

He lived for years longer than

the hostages were away.

But their time was interminable.

Now their feet are on our promised soil.

The doves have returned.

Our olive branches are extended.

And, for a little while, anyway,

we can rest.

Rick Lupert, a poet, songleader and graphic designer, is the author of 29 books including “God Wrestler: A Poem for Every Torah Portion.” Visit him at www.JewishPoetry.net