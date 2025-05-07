Wildflowers: Prayer for the Future of Israel

To God above

I want to smell

Jasmine and fir trees

In my garden

I want to smell the forests and fountains of the north

The honeysuckle in our backyard

I want to feel

The Jerusalem winter chill

The cool stones of the Kotel

The gentle summer breeze when I sit beneath our pergola

On Shabbat

And the hot summer wind of the Negev

I want to feel

The soft and hard earth

Beneath my feet

As I wander

Through our wildflowers

I want to hear

The sound of children running up the pathway

Leading to our home, shouting

“Savta!”

I want to hear

The sound of the basketball pounding our neighbor’s patio

And the yelp of their sons when they make a basket

Before they return to school

And to the army

I want to hear the sound of planes overhead

Protecting us

I want to see

Smiles, not stress, on faces in the street

Purple-red sunsets and snow

From our bay window,

Overlooking the hills

Of Gush Etzion

And after a drought

Rainbows

That we prayed for

A sign of rain and that God

Will not destroy the world again

At least not that way

Though there are many kinds

Of floods

I want to see

Dew

I want to taste

The vegetable soup of my husband

A liberator of Jerusalem

Whose parents hid underground in Europe

The Moroccan fish of my son-in-law

Whose father wore a yellow star

at the age of seven in Tunisia

Blueberries from the Golan Heights

On the Syrian border

Cookies baked with love by my granddaughters

studying to be nurses

Spicy BBQ meat with my old friends, who made aliyah

And who meet

Every Yom HaAtzmaut

I want to taste

The salt on my lips from the sea at the edge

Of Caesarea

I want to hear, once again, the ocean waves

Behind our daughter’s chuppah

In Gush Katif

So many desires.

I want

A peaceful

Joyful

Tearless

Fearless

Land of Israel.

February, 2025

From the book “Az Nashir, Women’s Prayers for Israel’s Days of Remembrance & Celebration” https://www.shvillicenter.org/az-nashir-we-will-sing-again

Toby Klein Greenwald is an award-winning journalist and theater director, and the editor-in-chief of WholeFamily.com.