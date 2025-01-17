Moses Contra Convivencia

Moses’ mother wove a basket,

and put her infant into it,

and put it in the Nile, a task it

thought by many not legit.

They feared the babe might drift and drown;

it happened alas to those parents

who’d done the same, and — watered-down —

had not like Miriam’s and Aaron’s

young sibling managed to survive,

as Aaron clearly had without

the very risky step that I’ve

explained completely freaks me out,

and probably freaked out the friends

of Moses’ mother, and his dad,

since other babes had reached dead-ends,

not safely sailing like Sinbad.

Abarbanel wrote Torah blogs

implying what I wrote above,

explaining that the plague of frogs,

the one that surely kids most love,

occurred because the loud noise they

made echoed bitter wails of woe

wept by sad parents in dismay

when suffering the dreadful blow

caused when their little children drowned,

unlike the baby Moses who,

when by a miracle was found,

survived since Pharaoh’s daughter drew

him from the Nile.

When you read what

I’ve chosen in this verse to tell,

remember its midrashic plot

is by a Don, Abarbanel,

famous partly for composing

a brilliant Torah commentary,

convivencia opposing

what priests preached in Spain’s promontory,

prioritizing laws that Moses

received on Sinai before breaking

two tablets, prescribed in two doses,

because most people were forsaking

God’s Is One, and tolerated

convivencia with what’s forbidden,

a golden calf, idolerated,

against the laws in Torah written.

Anti-Aaron, ironically,

Moses smashed what God prescribed,

but then restored harmonically

the laws God had on stones inscribed.

Convivencia is a Spanish word that means “coexistence” or “living together”. It’s used to describe the period in medieval Spain when Christians, Muslims, and Jews lived together and exchanged ideas.