fbpx
ADVERTISE
pick up locations
donate

Jewish Journal

Connect. Inform. Inspire.

‘To Be a Jew in the Twentieth Century’ (after Muriel Rukeyser)

from The Covid Sonnets
[additional-authors]
Picture of Hilene Flanzbaum

Hilene Flanzbaum

September 18, 2024
From the Covid Sonnets Hilene Flanzbaum is Professor Emerita, Butler University

Keep going. No one taught me that better
than you did. There is only one world
and we are here. Bright, blustering, you
pretended to be cheerful until you were,
your face purple and blue from many falls
but no broken bones – a miracle each time
you fell down then just stood up. Survival
was one of your many gifts: Inherited.

Your grandfather came back from exile.
Your mother left Warsaw just in time and
then Paris before the Nazis arrived.
What were your struggles compared to theirs?
To know history was to know gratitude —
to prize the latitude you’d been granted.

Hilene Flanzbaum is Professor Emerita at Butler University.

Did you enjoy this article?
You'll love our roundtable.

Editor's Picks

Latest Articles

Culture

More in Culture

The Case Against Divestment

September 18, 2024

A movement at Brown University pushing for divestment against Israel has triggered a comprehensive rebuttal that can serve as a blueprint for all pro-Israel groups.

Hollywood

More in Hollywood

Podcasts

More in Podcasts

More news and opinions than at a
Shabbat dinner, right in your inbox.

More news and opinions than at a Shabbat dinner, right in your inbox.

Jewish Journal

Connect. Inform. Inspire.
© Copyright 2024 Tribe Media Corp • Powered by Lightdrop

More news and opinions than at a Shabbat dinner, right in your inbox.