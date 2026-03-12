Rosner’s Domain | Why Israelis See the War Differently

Sept. 28, 480 B.C.E., A day the Iranians, who retroactively appropriate their magnificent Persian heritage, ought to know well. A few hours of naval combat, not far from Athens. Historian Victor Davis Hanson, whose book Benjamin Netanyahu was reading recently, describes in vivid language a few hours of brutal fighting, and a decisive victory. “Forty thousand of Xerxes’ imperial subjects were bobbing in the depths and on the waves — the dead, the dying, and the desperate …” First the Persians at Salamis, as foreign invaders. Centuries later, the Persians at Gaugamela, against a foreign invader, Alexander the Great.

In the new book by Israeli authors Oren Nahari and Yoav Limor on historical battles, Salamis is almost a footnote in the story about the heroic stand of the Trojans at Thermopylae. Hanson would probably contest their choice. Yet, in both his and their books, Gaugamela earns a dedicated chapter. “Around noon, the armies faced each other on the battlefield, arrayed on a flat, wide, and dusty strip of desert, under the beating sun.” Here, too, a few hours were entirely sufficient. Like Xerxes’ Persians at Salamis, so too Darius’ Persians at Gaugamela. A mere few hours, and it was over. A few hours, and history was decided.

But today, in our corner of the globe, hours tick by, followed by days, then weeks. For Israelis, the Six-Day War remains the desired standard, because it matches an attention span allowing for a rush of adrenaline before doubts seep in. A victory secured in under a week requires no complex explanations from the leader. He need not call for extended patience or prolonged sacrifice. He need not contemplate the “day after,” because it arrives immediately. The day after Salamis, Xerxes is already heading home. The Persian adventure in Greece is over. The day after Gaugamela, it becomes clear who rules Asia. His name is Alexander, not Darius. He is Macedonian, not Persian.

The Malaise of the Second Week carries the heavy realization that this war won’t be short. It won’t be decided in hours or days. Leaders look ahead and speak of four, five six weeks. They prepare us for a long war. Undoubtedly, they too hoped for a different result: the swift decapitation of the leadership and a rapid change of regime. Not that this was the plan; it was the hope for a shortcut of the plan that would spare us the plan itself. Because that hope failed, we return to the blueprint. What it is only the leaders and the planners might know.

The Malaise of the Second Week for Americans differs fundamentally from that of Israelis. The American malaise involves gloomy thoughts about spiking gas prices, or depressing flashbacks to previous wars where days stretched into decades. Israeli malaise is accompanied by gloomy thoughts about the Americans. About their skewed priorities (gas prices?!), about the possibility that they might lose patience too quickly. I will decide when the war ends, declared President Donald Trump. He decides, and Israel must accept it — or subtly help him decide not to halt the war prematurely.

A short war might have been possible had Ayatolah Khamenei’s death mirrored Darius’ demise, signaling a swift capitulation. It might still be possible if someone treats Khamenei’s son the way Bessus treated Darius. That satrap murdered his ruler, hoping to win the new sovereign’s favor. His end was bitter: Alexander despised the betrayal and had Bessus executed. One assumes Trump would behave differently toward an Iranian facilitating the downfall of Khamenei the son. Trump is not Alexander, even if both share a megalomaniacal instinct transforming forceful men into capricious rulers.

The Malaise of the Second Week brings stark clarity: this won’t be short, and won’t necessarily yield regime change. The alternative to a political change that would end the war is continuing the grinding down of Iranian military power. The Iranian military has been exposed as a paper tiger. For years, experts detailed Iran’s threatening might. They terrified us, and we terrified ourselves. Iran’s helplessness surprised the world in the previous campaign in the spring of 2025, and surprises us again in the spring of 2026. Iran has no real air force. Its missile launchers are exposed and dwindling. Its defenses are nullified. What remains is that stockpile of enriched uranium, which must be extracted or destroyed. This could lead Trump to announce the campaign’s conclusion.

Of course, this would be a very good result. An Iran militarily crippled and stripped of nuclear capability is far less threatening. And yet, it would also be slightly disappointing. It leaves Iran as a stubborn thorn. A weakened, wounded state. A destabilized, but aggressive regime. A threatened, vengeful leadership. Any outcome short of regime change demands constant vigilance. It wouldn’t be the end of the story, but its continuation under improved conditions (Iran is weaker) and also under worse conditions (Iran is looking for vengence). The Malaise of the Second Week is the result of this insight: even if we achieve a resounding victory, it won’t be “the” victory – just “a” victory. One more triumph on a path where we still must battle – and pay a price – to secure our future.

When a poll of 900 U.S. International Relations experts found very few who support the attack on Iran, I wrote this:

Who knows, perhaps they are right – in fact, they are certainly right. Indeed, as they wisely warn, a war against Iran raises the likelihood of a terrorist attack on America. To which one might reply: the decision to enter World War II also raised the likelihood of German submarines attacking American ships. The decision to act against Serbia also raised the risk of extremists targeting American assets. In truth, any use of force elevates the risk of counter-force; therefore, the question is foolish, and the answer is self-evident … The far more interesting and critical question is whether they are right about their other assertions – such as the claim that the chances of nuclear proliferation have actually increased in the wake of the strike.

A reader’s response

Miriam writes: “When gas prices soar, Americans are going to blame Israel for it.” My response: Yes, that was true back in the Seventies (the Yom Kippur War) and is true again today. And yet, Israel must fight a war against a dangerous foe.

