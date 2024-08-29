Print Issue: Campus Anxiety | Aug 30, 2024
In the wake of last year's onslaught against Jewish college students, multiple groups across the country are mobilizing to make sure the students get more support this year.
Sephardic Torah from the Holy Land | Abarbanel’s Prophecy on Radical Islam
Late in the 15th century, the brilliant Sephardic Bible commentator Don Isaac Abarbanel was sitting in his study in Monopoli, Italy, writing a detailed commentary on the Book of Isaiah.
Antisemitism Comes to the Animal Rights Movement
If, before the 10/7 terrorist attack on Israel, someone told me that antisemitism would soon take root and spread in the animal rights movement, I would have scoffed.
Back to School with Cheese Sambusak
Sambusak make a truly nutritious snack that are just perfect for hectic school mornings.
Campus Watch August 29, 2024
A roundup of incidents, good and bad, happening on school campuses.
Table for Five: Re’eh
Teach Your Children Well