Navigating the Freelance World: Insights from David Hochman

In this episode of “Make Your Own Map,” Lisa Niver chats with the inspiring David Hochman, a renowned freelance writer and the mastermind behind UPOD Academy. David shares his wisdom on building a successful freelance career, the importance of confidence, and how to make the most out of the writing community. Whether you’re just starting out or looking to elevate your writing game, this episode is packed with actionable advice and motivation to help you on your creative journey.

Listen or watch our interview on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, YouTube or your favorite podcast platform

Engaging Quotes from David Hochman

“At a certain point, you just have to say WHY NOT ME? Why shouldn’t I be the one to tell this story?” “If you can’t tell a story at a party in 10 minutes, you can’t tell a story in writing.” “You get about 45 seconds with an editor—make the beginning of anything you send absolutely brilliant.” “Thumb Slam! It’s that one word that’s going to unlock so many doors for you.” “A writing community isn’t just about getting published; it’s about finding your people, your support system.”

Key Points

Importance of community and support for freelancers. Embracing the “Why Not Me?” mindset for building confidence. The “Thumb Slam” concept for confidently sending pitches. How the Pomodoro technique boosts productivity. Tips for breaking into travel writing. The value of personal connection to the places you write about. Crafting strong opening lines in pitches. The success of the UPOD Scholars program in supporting diverse voices. Importance of organization and using tools like Notion. David’s personal challenge of writing his own book proposal.

TRANSCRIPT of our interview The Power of Community: How UPOD Academy Transforms Writers Lisa Niver:

I am so honored, delighted, and excited to have David here with me today on Make Your Own Map. Oh my goodness. I would not have the freelance career that I have without you and UPOD Academy. Thank you so much for being here.

David Hochman:

I’m thrilled to be here. And I will humbly say that it’s all about you and you just make so much stuff happen. So I feel like it’s the mutual admiration society.

Lisa Niver:

Thank you. Truly, I think that the workshops that you’ve held and I came once live, I know now you have them online, and you just had one, was that the 55th UPOD Academy?

David Hochman:

It was the 55th weekend that we’ve done this, which is crazy. There have been hundreds of speakers, thousands of students. I mean, it’s been crazy. It’s been amazing!

Lisa Niver:

The gift you’ve given of creating this community for writers and editors to be able to connect. It’s,Truly remarkable what you’ve done. I love being part of it.

David Hochman:

It’s the favorite thing that I do. I like it even more than almost all the writing that I do just ’cause it’s community. It’s all the things that when you’re a freelancer, you don’t get. You don’t get community, you don’t get support. Even when you tell the people in your family what you’re doing, they don’t quite understand. So it’s nice to have that kind of people around you who can at least be listening to you and get it.

Lisa Niver:

I’m so grateful to have you here. I don’t even think that I introduced you, but you are a renowned writer. You’re a phenomenal editor and I love that on your LinkedIn bio it says you’re a freelance whisperer.

David Hochman:

That’s right. I speak softly and I help freelancers do what they do best.

Lisa Niver:

It’s so incredible because you’ve been published everywhere, The New York Times, AARP, Food and Wine. You went to journalism school. Did it all start with your famous TED Talk or what was the beginning?

David Hochman:

The beginning was being interested in things and not wanting to have two days in a row that were the same. I don’t like working in the same place two days in a row. I don’t like going back home the same way. Being a writer lets you live that way where every day– there’s novelty in everything. As a reporter, as a journalist, as a travel writeras someone who interviews a lot of people, I get to remake my life every single day. And I don’t mind that I’ve been doing it for a long time and it just keeps things interesting. It’s never boring. I remember in journalism school, somebody said, you may not make as much money as other people. You may have days when you feel like banging your head against the wall, but you will always say, at least I didn’t go to law school <laugh>. So I think about that sometimes. <Laugh>, yes,

Lisa Niver:

I know for myself when I first got introduced to you and UPOD Academy, which for anyone that’s wondering, UPOD stands for Under Promise Over Deliver, which you definitely do. I watched your TED Talk and the thing that resonated for me and that I still think about since I watched that talk is how you spoke about why not me?

David Hochman:

It is just about confidence. Any idea that you have, there’s a question that an editor is going to have or a publisher’s going to have, or a podcaster producer is going to have, which is of all people on Earth, why would this be you? And at a certain point you just have to say WHY NOT ME? Why shouldn’t I be the one to tell this story? Why shouldn’t I be the one to go on this adventure? Why shouldn’t I be the one who can do this research and get to this place? Rather than thinking that this is something that other people do.It starts with confidence. And if you don’t have that, it’s hard to do the rest. You have to believe this is something you can do. If you want to write for the New Yorker, it really helps to think why shouldn’t I be the one pitching this? This shouldn’t be other people. I can study this as a target publication, see what they’re doing, reverse engineer my my story so that it matches and hits the sweet spot of what they do. It’s not easy, but you can say this could be me. This should be me if that’s what you want to do. We only have this one shot at doing this.

Lisa Niver:

That’s the thing I’ve always taken away from when I’ve watched the interviews or been part of the UPOD weekend, when you talk to the editors, is it really has instilled a lot of confidence in me. I remember listening to the interview you did with Alan Henry from Wired, and at first I just kept thinking, I’m never going to write for Wired. And I watched someone else live pitch to Alan, a story. And at the end when he was so excited and in fact accepted and published that piece, I thought, that’s a story???? I have a story if that’s a story. The community part really helps people level up that you see someone else do it and, and with why not me? That’s been incredible. How long has it been now since you created UPOD?

David Hochman:

UPOD has been around since about 2011, but I’d been doing it for years before that in my living room and for MediaBistro. I’ve been doing some version of this for almost 15 years.

Lisa Niver:

Wow! That’s so amazing. Now I have a question –I’ve never understood what is Thumb Slam?

David Hochman:

Thank you for asking. It is the outcome of WHY NOT ME? It is this idea that when you have an email that you’ve gotten the confidence to send or a proposal that you’re sending to an agent. It could be a pitch that you’re sending to The Atlantic. It could be a high stakes email that you’re sending to have lunch with an editor or an agent. You have that email and you’re ready to send it and you take your thumb and with all the confidence of Why Not Me, you slam it against the Send Key and you say Thumb slam, boom! I literally sit here on my couch when I have like a big story that I’ve written or a big pitch that I put together and I’ll just say THUMB SLAM. A bunch of people in UPOD now do that too. It started as a bit of a joke that became a real thing. It’s that one word that crystallizes that feeling of I must get this out there. My voice matters. I’m going to push through fear and believe in this process.

UPOD ACADEMY: Lisa Niver in the photo in blue dress from UPOD in Playa Vista in 2016

Lisa Niver:

I think the greatest thing about UPOD is to go into the Facebook group or to go to the workshop and connect with real other people that have helped me. Editors from UPOD have reached out to me and I’ve sold them travel stories, people I didn’t even pitch, they came to me. It’s such an incredible community to bring all those people together. And one of the greatest things, can you talk about Pomodoro technique because that has helped me so much.

David Hochman:

I love the idea that if you can’t tell a story at a party in 10 minutes, you can’t tell a story in writing. The Pomodoro technique is you work for 25 minute intervals and then you take a break. You push through, you get off Facebook and Instagram and do the work, then you take a little break. It’s a five minute break and then you get back to it. When you’re really focusing, it’s super helpful. If you look up Pomodoro technique, there’s a whole system that gets you through the day.

David Hochman:

I also use Notion. It’s an organizing website that’s a to-do list. You have it on your phone and tablet and everything. You can organize your to-do list, whether it’s a life list or a writing list or a business list. Then you say I’m going to get these things done. It’s Monday, I’m will work for two hours and 20 minutes, then take a break, then work for another hour, then exercise. I like having that grounding. When you work at home and when you work by yourself and for yourself, you need to have organization. Having the time organized helps me.

Lisa Niver:

I agree. For me, I like to do 18 minute blocks. Sometimes I do 18 minutes of writing, especially when I was working on my book. And then I’ll use 18 minutes to clean up my office. The focused attention has really made a difference for me. I’m going to look Notion. Thank you.

David Hochman:

Notion is really great. Also the two minute rule: “If there’s something you can get in two minutes, just get it done.” And also that idea of do the hardest thing first. If you have a hard email or if you have a really deep concentration, do that thing first and then things get easier during the day. I’m pretty self-disciplined and I do that regularly. It’s not easy for everyone. I know it’s easy to just sort of let things drift away and put the hard things off till tomorrow, but I like doing the hard stuff first.

Lisa Niver:

I do too. Which makes me think of writing my book, there were so many hard times and there was crying. But I I had a one hour session with you when I was so overwhelmed with the marketing piece about my book. And I remember emailing you, I need five sessions. I’m never going to figure this out. and you said let’s do one first. And after I had that one-on-one coaching with you, I knew exactly what to do. And in fairness, I’m not sure they ever opened it because I have over 75 press hits from my book and the publishing company got me one. I know that a lot of freelancing requires you to be focused and think why not me. I know you just had an amazing weekend session with UPOD. Are there a couple of takeaways you want to share with people about freelancing?

David Hochman:

Today I went through all the wisdom and insights from the weekend and put them in a post in our Facebook group. One of them was when you are writing to agents or editors, you get about 45 seconds max with them. Make the beginning of anything that you send absolutely brilliant. Don’t waste time with hope you’re well. And get rid of the word “JUST” especially women say the word just, just checking back or just thought I’d send this. It’s a way of minimizing whatever message you’re sharing. And take out hope you’re well. Try to not give them the same old, same old and get right into it. Somebody said when you’re pitching an agent open with the line that you would put on the back of your T-shirt, go into your book or your proposal and look at the one line that is the greatest and that would be on the back of your T-shirt to promote your book. Put that right at the top of your of your email.

Lisa Niver:

I love that.

David Hochman:

We talked a lot about personal essays and going to the edge of your comfort zone and revealing something of yourself. I have created another wacky neologism for that, which is soy cat. So these are not lactose intolerant cats <laugh>, but stories only you can tell. That’s the heart of everything as a writer. Why you and why not me? Why am I the person who needs to tell this? Why is this a story? Sometimes that’s about something has happened to you in your life where you’re the only person who could really tell this. Sometimes it’s about reporting that you’ve done that is beyond anything that anybody else has done or that is like more work than they want to assign somebody else. So you’ve already done it, that’s your soy cat. It could be access to something true access. We had the editor in chief of New York Magazine’s The Cut and she was said, so many writers will pitch me and promise, hey, I have access to Beyonce, blah blah, blah. They don’t have access. But if you have true access, then that’s a story only you can tell. It’s important to think about what are the stories that only you can tell?

Lisa Niver:

You have had access to some incredible things. Tell us about your recent yacht experience.

David Hochman:

It was for Virtuoso. A company I love because they send me all over the world and it was for a cover story on The Ritz Carlton yacht. They creating floating hotels that are the un-cruise. The word cruise is never mentioned. They don’t do anything cheesy. It’s like a high seas low cheese adventure. It was amazing.

Lisa Niver:

One of the things that people always say to me is, how can I be a travel writer and go on on these amazing journeys like you, so I started a TRAVEL WRITER 101 class on Udemy. One of the things I highly recommend in my very basic level class is to join your UPOD Academy community and find fellowship and figure stuff out. Could you give someone who’s really brand new or really wants to break into travel writing a few words of wisdom about how to get started or pitching or where would you recommend someone start?

David Hochman:

We were just talking about this at UPOD because we had Sarika Bonsal who’s the editorial director of AFAR as a speaker. She was so great. You just said to me “I wanted to go on your journey.” And she said, actually it has to be the opposite of that. It used to be in travel writing that someone would parachute into a place and write about that place with fresh eyes. But now it doesn’t make sense to do that. You need to have, and editors will really only assign you if you have some connection to a place. So if there’s a personal story or a family story or a legacy or a reporting piece of it that makes you the person who we would send there, there’s a family recipe that you want to discover.

David Hochman:

There’s something about your birth father that you want to discover. There’s something about these traditions that you want to go to a place. Your mother came from this place and you want to go to this island. Sometimes it’s about starting in your own backyard and starting wherever you live and making that your place and that your connection. But if not, think about all the people in your life and all the true stories that you have where you can then reconnect and make that narrative arc / pitch that you send. When you do send that pitch, and I was kind of shocked about this, at least for AFAR and for the Washington Post and for Travel and Leisure, they want 150 words or less. Encapsulate your pitch in 150 words or less– the no fat, just give us the story. If you can’t tell it in 150 words, you really don’t know what the story is.

Lisa Niver:

Wow. I can’t wait to listen to all the new editor videos from the last UPOD Academy. For all the people who are now so inspired, they want to be writers, they want to be part of UPOD, what’s the best way for them to get connected?

David Hochman:

I mean, Facebook, believe it or not, old fashioned Facebook is still the best place., We have a private group called UPOD Academy and that’s still where the daily action takes place. You can message me at the group and tell me that you leaned about me from Lisa’s podcast. And there’s always something happening. A lot of people tell me it’s the only reason they go on Facebook. You can email me Davidhochman@mac.com, It’s pretty low key. It’s like that cruise, it’s like the anti-cruise. It’s the anti-group. I don’t like to overwhelm people with too many announcements It’s just — This is where we’re at. Come share your stuff.

Lisa Niver:

I love that you now have a scholarship. So tell people if they’re thinking about being part of a UPOD workshop, you also have scholarships for people to attend.

David Hochman:

It’s called the UPOD Scholars program and it’s really a way to get non-white writers in front of A-list, editors, agents, producers, et cetera, for free. It’s been incredible. Things have come out of this program that were completely beyond my expectations. People have ended up with huge book deals and they’ve been on Good Morning America and they’ve won awards and there’s so much that has happened. It continues to be a true silver lining of the pandemic. ‘Because people from all over the world who don’t normally get access to editors at The New Yorker and The Atlantic and big five publishers can now be there on Zoom and pitch these ideas. And then there’s a real openness to getting voices that have not been traditional voices in the media. Because it’s been so white so male for so long that now there’s an openness to it and there’s a desire for it. I love literally stepping back and just letting this happen on screen. I turn my screen over and connect a writer to a powerful agent and the magic happens.

Lisa Niver:

The way I started this conversation is the only way it can end. That your workshop and the UPOD Academy and being able to show up in the group really changed my whole career as a freelancer. I do not believeI’d have a traditionally published book deal without the clips that I got because of being part of UPOD.

David Hochman:

That’s amazing to hear. I love that. You in turn have inspired so many people by showing how to market a book and showing how to get out there and just believing in it. And you being yourself and not being afraid. I feel like that’s the BRAVE-ish quality that we’ve all taken. So congratulations back to you.

Lisa Niver:

Thank you. Because it’s good to manifest and put stuff out in the universe, I like to ask people because I did a book about being brave. Is there some BRAVE-ish challenge that you feel like you’ve accomplished or is there something that you’re thinking you really want to take on next that’s a good challenge for you?

David Hochman:

Recently, someone asked me if I have a book in me and I’ve always said no, I’ve done a lot of ghost writing. I’ve done a lot of co-writing, but I recently started putting a book proposal together and I’m excited about it. And so it may or may not come to anything. It’s hard to sell a book. It’s hard to even write a book proposal, but I’m working on it.

Lisa Niver:

Wow. Keep me posted because I have promotion suggestions for you. I know you’re off on an adventure soon. Can you tell us where you’re going next?

David Hochman:

We’re going to Mexico City. We had traveled all over Mexico for many, many years for different stories, my wife and I. And then last year we went to Mexico City for the first time and then we went back immediately a month later. And then we went back another time and this is now our fourth time going in a year. And now our son is there for a school fellowship. So we’re going to visit him and his girlfriend and we’re excited.

Lisa Niver:

I’ve never been to Mexico City, but it sounds like I need to go.

David Hochman:

It is definitely an amazing place that surprised me. I was always putting it off. because I thought there were more interesting places in Mexico. It is endlessly fascinating and lovely and delightful and not hot in the summer because it’s at a high altitude. Just great food, great people. Less expensive than being in Los Angeles.

Lisa Niver:

That sounds perfect. And you could run UPOD from anywhere.

David Hochman:

You could do UPOD from anywhere, although we’re only going to be there for four nights.

Lisa Niver:

Thank you so much for coming on my podcast for all that you do. I’ll put in the notes of the show how people can find you and links to UPOD Academy. And again, I am so grateful and appreciative. Thank you for all that you do.

David Hochman:

I’m so happy to be here. I’m thrilled to be part of your world. So thank you.

In this insightful episode of “Make Your Own Map,” Lisa Niver interviews David Hochman, the founder of UPOD Academy and a celebrated freelance writer. Together, they explore the essence of freelance writing, building confidence as a writer, and the importance of community. David shares his journey from journalism school to becoming a prolific writer and mentor. He also offers valuable tips for aspiring writers, including the power of the “Why Not Me?” mindset, the Pomodoro technique, and strategies for breaking into travel writing. Whether you’re a seasoned writer or just starting out, this episode is packed with practical advice and inspiration to help you navigate your creative career.

Show Notes

[00:00:00] Introduction

Lisa Niver introduces David Hochman and expresses gratitude for his influence on her freelance career.

[00:02:00] The Power of Community

David discusses the importance of community in the freelance world and how UPOD Academy provides that support.

[00:05:30] The “Why Not Me?” Mindset

David explains the significance of confidence and why aspiring writers should embrace the “Why Not Me?” attitude.

[00:09:00] Thumb Slam Concept

David shares his “Thumb Slam” philosophy, encouraging writers to confidently send pitches and proposals.

[00:12:45] The Pomodoro Technique

David and Lisa discuss the Pomodoro Technique and how it helps in maintaining focus and productivity.

[00:16:00] Breaking into Travel Writing

Tips and advice for those looking to start a career in travel writing, including the importance of personal connection to the places you write about.

[00:20:30] Writing Tips from UPOD Academy

Key insights from the recent UPOD Academy weekend, including the importance of crafting strong opening lines in pitches.

[00:25:00] The UPOD Scholars Program

David talks about the UPOD Scholars program and its success in supporting non-white writers.

[00:28:30] Future Plans and Personal Challenges

David reveals his latest challenge: working on his own book proposal, and his upcoming travel plans.

[00:31:00] Conclusion

Lisa wraps up the episode, thanking David and highlighting the impact of UPOD Academy on her career.

https://www.davidhochman.net

WATCH on Amazon

Join Lisa Niver as she sits down with David Hochman, founder of UPOD Academy and freelance writer extraordinaire. In this episode, they dive into the world of freelance writing, exploring the importance of confidence, community, and the “Why Not Me?” mindset. David shares his journey, offers practical tips for breaking into travel writing, and discusses the power of the Pomodoro technique for staying productive. Aspiring writers won’t want to miss this episode filled with valuable insights and inspiration!

Show Notes

[00:00:00] Introduction

Lisa Niver introduces David Hochman and expresses gratitude for his influence on her freelance career.

[00:02:00] The Power of Community

David discusses the importance of community in the freelance world and how UPOD Academy provides that support.

[00:05:30] The “Why Not Me?” Mindset

David explains the significance of confidence and why aspiring writers should embrace the “Why Not Me?” attitude.

[00:09:00] Thumb Slam Concept

David shares his “Thumb Slam” philosophy, encouraging writers to confidently send pitches and proposals.

[00:12:45] The Pomodoro Technique

David and Lisa discuss the Pomodoro Technique and how it helps in maintaining focus and productivity.

[00:16:00] Breaking into Travel Writing

Tips and advice for those looking to start a career in travel writing, including the importance of personal connection to the places you write about.

[00:20:30] Writing Tips from UPOD Academy

Key insights from the recent UPOD Academy weekend, including the importance of crafting strong opening lines in pitches.

[00:25:00] The UPOD Scholars Program

David talks about the UPOD Scholars program and its success in supporting non-white writers.

[00:28:30] Future Plans and Personal Challenges

David reveals his latest challenge: working on his own book proposal, and his upcoming travel plans.

[00:31:00] Conclusion

Lisa wraps up the episode, thanking David and highlighting the impact of UPOD Academy on her career.

///////

Connect with David Hochman at UPOD ACADEMY

TRIBUTE to David: After 50 workshops, we made this video to say THANK YOU! A rising tide lifts all boats

MORE OF MAKE YOUR OWN MAP? LISTEN on APPLE PODCAST: MAKE YOUR OWN MAP

“What’s the one story you’ve been holding back from telling, and what’s stopping you from pitching it today?”