Yeshiva University Los Angeles Girls High Student Tests Positive for Coronavirus After Attending AIPAC

A Yeshiva Girls High School Los Angeles (YULA) student who attended the America Israel Public Affairs Committee (AIPAC) policy conference on March 1-3 in Washington D.C. has tested positive for the novel coronavirus COVID-19.

YULA Girls sent out a message to parents late Saturday night (March 14), informing them that the student had tested positive but “Baruch Hashem her symptoms are mild and she is feeling well at this time.”

YULA noted that the student began suffering symptoms on March 12 (after YULA’s campus was already shutdown), was tested over the weekend and is currently in isolation. Her family is under a 14-day quarantine.

According to the message, the student attended AIPAC with her family and joined the YULA delegation at the conference, attending various events and programs over the Shabbat before the official start of the conference and at the conference itself. In addition, she attended a Bnei Akiva Shabbaton last weekend at the Dovid Oved Retreat Center in San Bernardino County.

The message also stated that YULA had been informed by the Acute Communicable Diseases Bureau, which is heading up the COVID-19 response there is currently a low risk of exposure at this time. However, they added that YULA will continue working with the LA County Department of Health and will provide updates when they become available.