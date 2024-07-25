Rashida Tlaib Holds “War Criminal” Sign During Netanyahu’s Speech Before Congress

Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-Mich.) held up a sign stating “war criminal” on one side and “guilty of genocide” on the other as Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu spoke before a joint session of Congress on July 24.

The image of Tlaib holding the “war criminal” sign went viral on X, with some people slamming her for holding up the sign. Many on X were quick to respond. Rep. Nancy Mace (R-S.C.) called Tlaib “Iran’s useful idiot.”

“Antisemite Rashida Tlaib holds up this sign as Prime Minister Netanyahu speaks of the atrocities committed by Hamas terrorists, including murdering 39 Americans,” Stop Antisemitism posted. “Why does Tlaib never mention them? OR the U.S. hostages STILL being held hostage in Gaza by Hamas?”

Journalist David Collier wrote that Netanyahu gave “A great speech … laying out a vision for a post conflict Gaza. Constant applause and standing ovations – clearly a popular man here.” He also got in a dig at Tlaib, writing “Also nice of [Tlaib] to carry a name tag so we could all identify her.”

Boston Globe columnist Jeff Jacoby posted, “Yes, @RashidaTlaib is an antisemite and a hater of the Jewish state, and the sign she is holding up is vile. But I give her credit for attending @Netanyahu’s speech. She may reject every word he says — but at least she is hearing every word.”

Tlaib defended herself, posting: “I will never back down in speaking truth to power. The apartheid government of Israel is committing genocide against Palestinians. Palestinians will not be erased. Solidarity with all those outside of these walls in the streets protesting and exercising their right to dissent.”

During his speech, Netanyahu stressed the importance of the United States and Israel standing together amidst “a clash between barbarism and civilization” in the Middle East. “When we stand together something really simple happens: We win, they lose,” he declared. The Israeli prime minister also compared the Oct. 7 massacre to Pearl Harbor and 9/11 as days “that will forever live in infamy.”

Netanyahu also lambasted anti-Israel protesters as “useful idiots.” Some of these protesters, he said “hold up signs proclaiming, ‘Gays for Gaza.’ They might as well hold up signs saying, ‘Chickens for KFC.’ These protesters chant, ‘from the river to the sea,’ but many don’t have a clue what river and what sea they’re talking about.”

According to Axios, around half of Democratic caucus skipped Netanyahu’s speech, many “explicitly boycotting the event.” Among those boycotting the speech were former Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi (D-San Francisco) and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.). Rep. Thomas Massie (R-Ky.) was the only Republican member of the GOP to boycott the speech.