Israel Chief Sephardic Rabbi Encourages Jews to Leave Phone on During Shabbos as Part of Coronavirus Protocol

Israeli Chief Sephardic Rabbi Yitzhak Yosef issued a statement on March 18 urging Jews to leave their phones turned on during Shabbos in case they are contacted about coronavirus test results and alerts.

The Jerusalem Post reported that the statement, which was released in Hebrew and sent to the Health Ministry, read: “There is no doubt that all those tested for coronavirus have to have a phone on during Shabbat so [the Health Ministry] will be able to update him on his results and tell him where to evacuate. Even those who did not get tested should leave his phone on, so he would be able to be briefed in case it is discovered that he was near a confirmed carrier.”

Jewish Telegraphic Agency Washington, D.C., bureau chief Ron Kampeas tweeted that such a move is “unusual,” noting that “Jewish security officials [in the United States] have run into a brick wall trying to convince Orthodox shuls to keep phones on to get alerts in case there’s an attack nearby.”

Pro-Israel activist Arsen Ostrovsky similarly noted that while Yosef’s statement is applicable only for coronavirus-related alerts, it’s still “unprecedented.”

Israel currently has 433 cases of coronavirus, although that number is expected to increase as testing becomes more available. Israeli Public Minster Gilad Erdan warned on March 17 that a national lockdown is “inevitable,” but Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on March 18 that he likes the current social distancing measures for the time being.

