Sephardic Torah from the Holy Land | The Seventh Day…

On Passover night, God took us out of Egypt. On the Seventh Day, Hamas took them back.
Rabbi Daniel Bouskila

Rabbi Daniel Bouskila

April 22, 2024
A missing poster is hung on a chair at an empty seder table featuring 133 chairs representing the hostages taken by Hamas on October 7th, during a protest opposite Downing Street on April 17, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by Carl Court/Getty Images)

The Seventh Day was not holy. 

The Seventh Day was profane. 

The Seventh Day was defiled. 

Simchat Torah fell on the Seventh Day. 

Simchat Torah fell. 

There was no Simcha.

There was no Torah. 

They danced with the Torah.

They danced at Novah.

They were murdered.

They were murdered.

The Seventh Day was not Shabbat.

We did not rest.

We still do not rest…  

On Passover night, God took us out of Egypt.

On the Seventh Day, Hamas took them back.

On Passover night, we went from slavery to freedom.

On the Seventh Day, they went from freedom to slavery.

On Passover night, God redeemed us.

On the Seventh Day, Hamas raped them.

On Passover night, you shall tell your children.

On the Seventh Day, children became hostages.

On Passover night, we eat the Passover sacrifice.

On the Seventh Day, brave soldiers sacrificed their lives.

On Passover night, God passed over doorposts with blood.

On the Seventh Day, doorposts were stained with innocent blood. 

On Passover night, God slaughtered the Angel of Death.

On the Seventh Day, the Angel of Death slaughtered…

On the Seventh Day, they did not rest.

On Passover night, they are not free…

 

Rabbi Daniel Bouskila is the international director of the Sephardic Educational Center.

