fbpx

GET HOME DELIVERY! CLICK HERE »

ADVERTISE
pick up locations
HOME DELIVERY
donate

Jewish Journal

Connect. Inform. Inspire.

A Bisl Torah — 44

We casually say each day is a gift. But perhaps it’s only on birthdays where this phrase sinks in.
[additional-authors]
Picture of Rabbi Nicole Guzik

Rabbi Nicole Guzik

August 14, 2025

This week, I turned 44. When people wished me a happy birthday, my first inclination was to respond with a shrug: “It’s not a big birthday.” But their returned reaction reflects what I truly feel: “Each birthday is a big birthday.”

I have witnessed this sentiment in ways both heartbreaking and heart filling. Beautiful souls being taken far too young, sitting with families shaking their heads as they are clouded in grief. Conversely, celebrating with second b’nai mitzvah on the bimah as we sing in glee over an 83rd birthday. Some of the 83-year-olds are in disbelief over their own achievements and life journey.

We casually say each day is a gift. But perhaps it’s only on birthdays where this phrase sinks in. On the High Holy Days (just weeks away!). we sing HaYom:

God, today, strengthen us,
today bless us,
today exalt us.
Today, may you grant us well being.

There is a reminder over Rosh Hashana to ask God to see us today: a jumbled up mix of all our days—our sorrows, failures, mistakes, accomplishments, joys, loves, and blessings.

Here is my version of HaYom on my 44th birthday:

God, today, thank you.
Thank you for this wondrous life.
Thank you for teaching me how to faith.
Thank you for bringing me such beautiful people to share in this journey.
Thank you for showing me how to cry, laugh, remember, and love.

God, HaYom, I’m forever grateful.

Here’s to 44.

Shabbat Shalom

Rabbi Nicole Guzik is senior rabbi at Sinai Temple. She can be reached at her Facebook page at Rabbi Nicole Guzik or on Instagram @rabbiguzik. For more writings, visit Rabbi Guzik’s blog section from Sinai Temple’s website.

Did you enjoy this article?
You'll love our roundtable.

Editor's Picks

Latest Articles

A Letter to Ezra Klein

August 12, 2025

Polarization surrounding Israel is especially intense in the American Jewish community. But loud voices do not equate to a growing majority.

Deceptive Photos with Deadly Consequences

August 11, 2025

The damage done by this propaganda – including the horrifying but deceptive pictures of ill children in Gaza and the false narrative created around them – is incalculable.

The Oprahs of Gaza

August 10, 2025

Emmanuel Macron, Keir Starmer and Mark Carney are now de facto benefactors of rogue states, the Oprahs of Gaza: “You get a state! And you get a state, too!”

In Praise of Jewish Labels

August 10, 2025

Jews are living in an era of our grand family reunion. After 1900 years of wandering the world, now we can all meet up at Pico Glatt.

The Shema: A Love Story

August 7, 2025

The Shema is the Jewish mission statement, and even more; it has become over the years a symbol of Jewish identity.

Living in an Upside-Down World

August 7, 2025

Terrorists and budding terrorists are referred to as “survivors,” who, we’re told with no caveats, “blame Israel for their wounds.”

Load More

More news and opinions than at a
Shabbat dinner, right in your inbox.

More news and opinions than at a Shabbat dinner, right in your inbox.