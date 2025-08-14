A Bisl Torah — 44

This week, I turned 44. When people wished me a happy birthday, my first inclination was to respond with a shrug: “It’s not a big birthday.” But their returned reaction reflects what I truly feel: “Each birthday is a big birthday.”

I have witnessed this sentiment in ways both heartbreaking and heart filling. Beautiful souls being taken far too young, sitting with families shaking their heads as they are clouded in grief. Conversely, celebrating with second b’nai mitzvah on the bimah as we sing in glee over an 83rd birthday. Some of the 83-year-olds are in disbelief over their own achievements and life journey.

We casually say each day is a gift. But perhaps it’s only on birthdays where this phrase sinks in. On the High Holy Days (just weeks away!). we sing HaYom:

God, today, strengthen us,

today bless us,

today exalt us.

Today, may you grant us well being.

There is a reminder over Rosh Hashana to ask God to see us today: a jumbled up mix of all our days—our sorrows, failures, mistakes, accomplishments, joys, loves, and blessings.

Here is my version of HaYom on my 44th birthday:

God, today, thank you.

Thank you for this wondrous life.

Thank you for teaching me how to faith.

Thank you for bringing me such beautiful people to share in this journey.

Thank you for showing me how to cry, laugh, remember, and love.

God, HaYom, I’m forever grateful.

Here’s to 44.

Shabbat Shalom