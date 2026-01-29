Why Envy Is Harder to Shake Than We Think

Most of us don’t think of ourselves as envious people. We may admire others, feel inspired by their success, or occasionally wish we had what they have — but envy? That feels like a step too far.

And yet envy quietly shapes much of our thinking. It surfaces when we compare careers, families, finances or even levels of happiness. Often, it doesn’t announce itself as resentment. Instead, it appears as dissatisfaction: Why don’t I have that? Why did things work out for them and not for me?

In the Torah portion Yitro, which recounts the giving of the Ten Commandments, this inner struggle appears in an unexpected place. After commandments that address clear external actions — murder, theft, false testimony — the Torah turns inward, warning against lo sachmod, coveting what belongs to someone else. It suggests that moral life is shaped not only by what we do, but by what we allow ourselves to desire.

It’s striking that this instruction appears alongside prohibitions against murder and theft. The Torah seems to be telling us that what a person thinks and desires matters just as much as outward behavior.

Jewish tradition teaches something pretty obvious: envy doesn’t actually harm the person being envied. It harms the one who feels it. Wanting what someone else has does not bring us closer to fulfillment; it quietly distances us from it.

There is a story about a great Jewish leader who once noticed a rare book in someone else’s library — a book he himself did not own. When the host offered it to him as a gift, he declined. Not out of politeness, but because he felt the moment gave him the opportunity to practice not wanting what belonged to someone else. The issue at hand was not the book. It was the freedom that comes from self-restraint.

Classical Jewish ethical literature describes envy as almost universal — something no one fully escapes. But it also teaches that envy is uniquely destructive. One rabbinic teaching states that envy, uncontrolled desire and the pursuit of honor can “remove a person from the world.”

At first glance, that sounds extreme. But consider what happens when envy takes hold. It rarely remains a passing thought. It repeats itself, turning comparison into fixation — measuring one’s own seemingly ordinary life against someone else’s more exciting one.

King Solomon puts it vividly: “Envy rots the bones.” Beyond its graphic imagery, the message carries a profound message. Envy doesn’t just sour our mood; it erodes our inner stability. When our sense of worth is built on comparison, something essential begins to weaken.

So how should we respond when envy inevitably surfaces?

One powerful remedy is internalizing the idea that life is not a competition for limited rewards. Jewish tradition insists that what another person has was never meant for us — and what is meant for us cannot be taken by anyone else. When we absorb that perspective, comparison loses much of its grip.

Another counterintuitive approach lies in how we engage with those around us. When we feel envy toward someone, we’re prone to distance ourselves or to diminish their success. Doing the opposite — offering sincere congratulations, speaking kindly, even helping when appropriate — often weakens envy’s hold on us. Action reshapes emotion.

Finally, envy fades when we practice gratitude. There is a well-known saying: Be careful what you wish for; you might get it — but not in the way you imagined. We often long for another person’s comfort or success without seeing the full picture behind it. Perspective, even when delayed, can be illuminating — and a gift.

One of Judaism’s core teachings is that no one can encroach upon what is designated for someone else. Taken seriously, this idea allows us to celebrate others without feeling diminished by them.

Envy may never entirely disappear from our lives, but it does not have to define our inner world. Parasha Yitro reminds us that freedom is not only about our actions, but also about our attitudes — about learning when to recalibrate and, at times, not to want. That lesson may be one of the most liberating acts of all.

Yosef Gesser is a longtime writer for various Jewish publications, covering Jewish thought, history, and Jewish personalities.