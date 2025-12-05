fbpx

Angels are on the Way – A poem for Parsha Vayishlach

I’d like to send angels to your house to take care of all your troubles.
Rick Lupert

December 4, 2025
Vayishlach — And he sent (Genesis 32:4–36:43)

I’d like to send angels to your house
to take care of all your troubles.
If you’ve never seen an angel

you may wonder how to identify them.
Treat everyone you meet as if they are one
and you’ll be right every time.

I’d like to send angels to where all the wars are
to distract the perpetrators with their wings
and beauty and overall angel vibe.

Let them even try to continue the war
after angel feathers brush against them.
Some things aren’t possible.

I’d like to send angels to where parking meters
run out. They’ll be loaded with coins, but
I guess we’re all doing this electronically now.

The angels will know what to do.
Angels always know what to do.
They’re gathering up the shopping carts

from the middle of parking spaces.
They’re putting sandwiches out wherever needed.
They’re reminding us, no human is illegal.

Oh, angels…I know you’ve come to me
and I haven’t always acknowledged.
I’ve wrestled all night with you.

That’s how I got my name. Not Rick…
The other one that sometimes people curse.
I wear it with the pride of Jacob.

Send me an angel. I’ll send one back,
postage included. This is how we go
from generation to generation.

Rick Lupert, a poet, songleader and graphic designer, is the author of 29 books including “God Wrestler: A Poem for Every Torah Portion.” Visit him at www.JewishPoetry.net

