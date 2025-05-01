Table for Five: Tazria-Metzora

Rabbi Cheryl Peretz

Vice Dean, Ziegler School of Rabbinic Studies, AJU

With proper medical treatment, leprosy is curable. In biblical times, however, treatment lay in the hands of the priest. Following diagnosis, the priest inspected and performed elaborate sacrificial and purification rituals using birds, blood and oils with no mention of medicine or prevention.

Rabbinic lore likens “metzora” (leper) to its associated Hebrew words “motzi shem ra” (one with a bad name). With the example of Miriam who is stricken with a skin disease after gossiping about her brothers and their wives, the rabbis say leprosy is a supernatural phenomenon afflicting those who engage in slanderous talk.

Rabbi Israel Salanter offers deeper insight in the juxtaposition of this discussion with what came before. There, the Torah details the animals and birds that may or may not be eaten. The laws of the leper immediately follow to remind us to be as scrupulous about what comes out of our mouths as we are about what goes into them. He cautions against having more concern about not eating nonkosher food than about “eating up” a person through gossip or evil speech.

As Jews, we elevate the primal needs for nutrition and for connecting others as opportunities to encounter God. To be a good Jew means observing ritual and living side by side in love and unity and to understand that we reach our highest aspirations in dance between ritual and ethics. Anything less is dangerous to our body and spirit, a malady whose remedies ae well beyond what medicine can provide.