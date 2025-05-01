Good Luck to the Designer Who Has to Come up With an Image for This Poem – A poem for Parsha Tazria-Metzora

…and will remain ritually defiled until nightfall. ~ Leviticus 15:16

Suffice it to say

(which is a terrible way

to begin a poem)

if it is inside you

and it comes out of you

be prepared to

check out until nightfall.

If this is the kind of

thing you do a lot

see if a frequent

customer discount is

available at the mikveh.

Be thankful this

is just words as no one

needs visuals here.

This affects the

chairs and other things

you sit on so

if you have guests over

well, at this point you

shouldn’t have guests over.

This affects the things you

ride on. I’m not going to

get into what those might be.

You’re going to need a deep

cleaning, an immersive cleaning.

A Roomba is not going to cut it.

A brand new holy space

just got assembled. You

don’t want to defile it

so soon into our story.

A reminder of this will come

every year, but

only in words.

Rick Lupert, a poet, songleader and graphic designer, is the author of 28 books including “God Wrestler: A Poem for Every Torah Portion.” Visit him at www.JewishPoetry.net