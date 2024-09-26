That Song In My Head – a poem for Parsha Nitzavim-Vayelech

And now, write for yourselves this song, and teach it to the Children of Israel. ~ Deuteronomy 31:19

I’d like to be told to write a song

like Moses was told. This is the kind of

assignment I’ve been waiting for.

Free reign to be an artist and

use my sensibility to pluck the

right notes out of the air.

Does it have to rhyme or will

the mouths I put it in be okay

with a little free verse?

I hope it’s not the last thing I do

like it was the last thing that

Moses did. He got to sing it, at least.

I always think the last thing I wrote

is the best thing I wrote, but

I keep breathing and another week

goes by and I write something else.

This was Moses’ last best thing

before he sent us off to

where we’ve been going.

It’s not like sending your kid

off to college. They can visit.

And if you did your job right

they probably will. Our kid is

about to get his driver’s license

so soon he’ll transport himself

to his own holy land. It’s not like that.

We never saw Moses again.

We couldn’t if we wanted to.

I want to. I want to tell him

his song is still in my mouth –

that we’re a little lost without him.

Rick Lupert, a poet, songleader and graphic designer, is the author of 28 books including “God Wrestler: A Poem for Every Torah Portion.” Find him online at www.JewishPoetry.net