Table for Five: Devarim

Bracha Goetz

Author of 42 Jewish Children’s Books

What is happening today corresponds to our first Exodus. As we near the end of our journey in exile, the supernatural quality of the Jewish people is as evident as it was when we left Egypt. Our efforts to keep on going have been remarkably blessed. And it is well known that we have trekked for many years through a vast emptiness in what was often for us a scorching desert.

How did we miraculously survive against all odds? The Almighty gave us exactly what we needed – all along this challenging way. We have the directions we need to thrive – and ultimately help the world thrive too.

There is no nation like us – managing to continue on despite not living all together in our homeland, not all using our common Hebrew language, and not sharing a similar recent history since we are still scattered in exile. And we never yet got large in number, so it makes sense that we would have long ago gotten lost and disappeared among our many host countries. On top of all that, when other nations assimilate, the persecutions against them end. Only the Jewish people have repeatedly suffered increased persecution when they sought to assimilate and become indistinguishable from the surrounding culture.

God promised – and predicted – that our relationship would last forever. And we’ve had our guidebook along with us in this long travel through the desert. We’re an eternal nation – with a message of gratitude to teach the world.