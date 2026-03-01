TIMELINE Missile Fire Follows Israeli Strikes on Iran; Over 100 Injured in Israel

On early Saturday morning, Feb. 28, Israel launched a series of strikes on Iranian targets in what officials described as a coordinated operation carried out with U.S. backing. Within hours, Iran fired missiles toward Israel, setting off sirens across parts of the country and sending families into shelters.

By midday Saturday in Israel, emergency services reported more than 100 injured, most lightly, and at least one confirmed fatality after missile strikes in central and southern areas. Israeli officials said multiple Iranian military sites had been hit overnight. Iranian state media reported damage at several locations inside Iran. Airspace disruptions were reported across parts of the Gulf as Bahrain, Qatar, the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia heightened security and monitoring.

By 3 p.m. Israel time, hospitals said most of the injured had been treated and released, though trauma units remained on alert. The Israel Defense Forces indicated additional strikes were underway and described the operation as continuing. Iranian officials signaled further retaliation, while U.S. leaders reiterated support for Israel’s right to defend itself.

10:15 p.m. PDT (Israel time: 8:35 pm)

First strikes: CENTCOM says U.S. and partner forces began striking Iran targets (IRGC command/control, air defenses, missile/drone launch sites, military airfields).

11:00 p.m. PDT (9:00 a.m. Israel time)

Coordinated U.S.–Israeli strike campaign begins inside Iran.

11:05–11:20 p.m. PDT (9:05–9:20 a.m. Israel time)

Early strikes hit senior leadership compounds and military command infrastructure in Tehran.

11:20–11:40 p.m. PDT (9:20–9:40 a.m. Israel time)

Satellite imagery shows visible damage to high-security leadership areas in Tehran.

12:30 a.m. PDT (10:30 a.m. Israel time)

Smoke plumes rise from secured government compounds in Tehran.

1:05 a.m. PDT (11:05 a.m. Israel time)

Iranian retaliation begins with ballistic missile launches toward Israel and Gulf states.

1:20–1:30 a.m. PDT (11:20–11:30 a.m. Israel time)

Confirmed missile impacts in central Israel, including a severe strike. Emergency services deploy.

1:26 am PDT (Israel time: 11:26 am)

Missile attack reported on the U.S. Navy Fifth Fleet service center in Bahrain. Witnesses report hear a loud explosion.

1:40–1:50 a.m. PDT (11:40–11:50 a.m. Israel time)

Air raid sirens sound across multiple areas of Israel as the first missile wave approaches.

2:15 a.m. PDT (12:15 p.m. Israel time)

Confirmed missile impacts in central Israel, including a severe strike. Emergency services deploy.

2:26 am PDT (Israel time: 12:26 pm)

IDF says a new launch of ballistic missiles from Iran was detected; sirens expected in the south.

5:30 a.m. ET (12:30 p.m. Israel time)

Iranian missile and drone waves continue toward Israel and Gulf states.

4:30 a.m. PDT (2:30 p.m. Israel time)

Israeli military assesses approximately 170 ballistic missiles launched by Iran since morning.

6:33 am PDT (Israel time: 4:33 pm)

Iran’s foreign minister says Khamenei is still alive “as far as I know.”

8:32 a.m. PDT (6:32 p.m. Israel time)

Israel confirms deaths of top Iranian military leaders from earlier strikes: Gen. Mohammad Pakpour, Gen. Aziz Nasirzadeh, Ali Shamkhani.

8:33 a.m. PDT (6:33 p.m. Israel time)

Israeli emergency medical services update national toll: 121 injured (most lightly), 1 confirmed fatality.

9:39 pm PDT (Israel time: 7:39 pm)

Bahrain acknowledges Iranian missile strikes; confirms some projectiles hit sites and facilities.

10:04 a.m. PDT (8:04 p.m. Israel time)

Kuwait confirms Iranian missile strike on Ali al-Salem Air Base; three soldiers injured.

11:21 a.m. PDT (Israel time: 9:21 pm)

Netanyahu says increasing signs indicate Khamenei “is no more.”

Says Israel eliminated senior IRGC commanders and nuclear officials and will “hit thousands of targets.” Operation will continue “as long as is necessary.”

11:31 a.m. PDT (9:31 p.m. Israel time)

IDF says 200 fighter jets hit over 500 Iranian military targets in western and central Iran.

12:48 p.m. PDT (Israel time: 10:48 pm)

Medics and security forces respond to a ballistic missile impact in central Israel.

12:50 p.m. PDT (Israel time: 10:50 pm)

Image reportedly of Khamenei’s body retrieved from compound released.

12:53 p.m. PDT (Israel time: 11:53 pm)

Trump declares Khamenei dead. Says strikes will continue “uninterrupted” until peace is secured.

1:07 p.m. PDT (Israel time: 11:07 pm)

Iranian ballistic missile lands in Tel Aviv; MDA reports at least one person seriously wounded.

1:37 p.m. PDT (11:37 p.m. Israel time)

Medics report at least 20 wounded in Tel Aviv strike; one woman in critical condition.

1:49 p.m. PDT (11:49 p.m. Israel time)

UAE reports intercepting 137 ballistic missiles and 209 drones launched from Iran. Dubai International Airport reports minor structural damage and 4 injured.

2:02 p.m. PDT (12:02 a.m. Israel time)

Woman in her 40s dies of wounds from Tel Aviv missile impact.

2:10 p.m. PDT (12:10 a.m. Israel time)

Dubai International Airport hit by Iranian counterstrikes; 4 staffers wounded.

2:45 p.m. PDT (12:45 a.m. Israel time)

UAE confirms 137 missiles and 209 drones fired at its territory; majority intercepted.

2:49 p.m. PDT (12:49 a.m. Israel time – later confirmation)

Dubai International Airport reports minor structural damage and injuries.

4:22 p.m. PST Feb. 28 (2:22 a.m. Israel time — March 1)

Los Angeles area Iranian-American community gathers in Westwood, near the FederalBuilding and Persian Square to celebrate.

4:42 p.m. PST Feb. 28 (2:42 a.m. Israel time — March 1)

Shipping traffic through the Strait of Hormuz drops to 70%.

4:51 p.m. PST Feb. 28 (2:51 a.m. Israel time — March 1)

Deaths of Khamenei’s daughter, son-in-law, grandson and daughter-in-law confirmed by Iranian Fars News Agency

5:01 p.m. PST Feb. 28 (3:01 a.m. Israel time — March 1)

New round of U.S. and IDF Air Force airstrikes in Iran reported.

5:13 p.m. PST Feb. 28 (3:13 a.m. Israel time — March 1)

Israeli military announces another “strike wave” targeting missile arrays and air defenses.

5:20 p.m. PST Feb. 28 (3:20 a.m. Israel time — March 1)

Secretary of State Marco Rubio cancels planned Israel trip planned for Monday, March 2.

5:33 p.m. PST Feb. 28 (3:33 a.m. Israel time — March 1)

Iranian state media formally announces Khamenei was killed, stating “To Allah we belong and to Him we shall return.”

5:48 p.m. PST Feb. 28 (3:48 a.m. Israel time — March 1)

Iran announces 40 days of mourning and a seven-day national holiday.

5:50 p.m. PST Feb. 28 (3:50 a.m. Israel time — March 1)

CENTCOM says U.S. strikes are still underway, calling them “swift and decisive.”

6:02 p.m. PST Feb. 28 (4:02 a.m. Israel time — March 1)

Iranian state television calls Khamenei’s death martyrdom and warns of resistance. The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps vows retaliation and continuation of Khamenei’s path.

6:22 p.m. PST Feb. 28 (4:22 a.m. Israel time — March 1)

Crowds gather to celebrate in Tehran and other cities. Some chant “freedom”; there are reports that some are mourning. Widespread outages of internet and cellular service are reported.

6:33 p.m. PST Feb. 28 (4:33 a.m. Israel time — March 1)

Tasnim, the semi-official Iranian News Agency, reports Khamenei died in his home office during a strike early Saturday morning.

7:16 p.m. PST Feb. 28 (5:16 a.m. Israel time — March 1)

Iranian media say the president, judiciary head and a Guardian Council jurist will oversee an interim government.

7:49 p.m. PST Feb. 28 (5:49 a.m. Israel time — March 1)

IRNA confirms the deaths of Rear Adm. Ali Shamkhani and Maj. Gen. Mohammad Pakpour.

8:00 p.m. PST Feb. 28 (6:00 a.m. Israel time — March 1)

President Trump remains out of public view, attends a fundraiser at Mar-a-Lago.

8:28 p.m. PST Feb. 28 (6:28 a.m. Israel time — March 1)

Air-raid sirens sound in Israel as Iran launches additional missile barrages toward Tel Aviv and parts of the West Bank.

9:05 p.m. PST Feb. 28 (7:05 a.m. Israel time — March 1)

Report details CIA tracking of Khamenei and timing adjustment to strike during a leadership meeting. Israeli jets launch around 6 a.m. Israel time, missiles hit around 9:40 a.m. Tehran time.

9:20 p.m. PST Feb. 28 (7:20 a.m. Israel time — March 1)

Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz says Khamenei was killed “in the opening blow.”

9:55 p.m. PST Feb. 28 (7:55 a.m. Israel time — March 1)

Secretary of the Supreme National Security Council of Iran Ali Larijani, promises continued resistance and stable governance.

10:04 p.m. PST Feb. 28 (8:04 a.m. Israel time — March 1)

Bahrain reports renewed incoming fire targeting U.S. bases in the Gulf. sirens sound, no casualties reported.

This is a developing story; updates will be posted.