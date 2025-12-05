Experiencing Every Kind of Magic in Kissimmee

Kissimmee is a destination that refuses to fit into a single category — and that’s exactly what makes it extraordinary. Over the past week, I joined an international group of media for Expedition Kissimmee, curated by Experience Kissimmee, and discovered just how many worlds can exist within one destination. Theme park thrills, untouched wilderness, luxury resorts, world-class dining, and unparalleled vacation homes — Kissimmee holds all of it, effortlessly.
Theme Parks, Fireworks & Familiar Magic
The week began with the kind of joyful nostalgia only Orlando can deliver. We rode the newest headliners — including the adrenaline-spiking Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind at EPCOT — and I even returned to one of my longtime favorites, Test Track. This trip also gave me the chance to do something I’ve dreamed of for years: scuba diving in Disney’s Living Seas. Floating with the rays and sea turtles before stepping out to watch EPCOT’s fireworks sparkle across the sky reminded me why these parks remain some of the most beloved on earth. And with Epic Universe now open, the energy in Orlando is buzzing with possibility.
Luxury Retreats & Lakeside Sunrises
This week I stayed at Margaritaville Orlando by Rentyl, a relaxed, pastel-sunset dream that felt tailor-made for unwinding between adventures. Sunrise swims, adult-pool tranquility, and walks through the beautifully landscaped grounds set the tone each day. I loved being able to stroll to Island H2O for water-park fun or wander over to Sunset Walk for live music and an evening cocktail — a perfect reminder that Kissimmee is as much about slowing down as it is about speeding up.
The Vacation Home Capital of the World
But nothing surprised me more — or impressed me more — than Kissimmee’s luxury vacation homes. Reunion Resort & Golf Club is a world all its own, built intentionally (no mailboxes, ever) for multigenerational groups, celebrations, reunions, and families who want comfort without compromise.
We toured purpose-built estates with:
Private pools and lazy rivers
Chef-ready kitchens
Movie theaters, game rooms, and golf simulators
Themed kids’ rooms worthy of a film set
Access to Reunion’s private water park
And world-famous golf courses designed by Arnold Palmer, Jack Nicklaus, and Tom Watson
Whether it was the Enchantment at Bear’s Den, the Fairway Tropic Oasis, or the massive home that hosted our final-night celebration — complete with bowling alley, basketball court, and live music under the stars — each property embodied the same truth: there is nowhere else in the world with vacation homes like these.
As I said in my interview with Ireland’s Travel Trade Network, “Kissimmee is incredible for multigenerational travel — families can wake up to simple breakfasts together, spread out in spacious homes with private water parks, and still have all the amenities of a resort.” It’s a destination where coming “home” is part of the magic.
Real Florida: Airboats, Wildlife & Wide-Open Sky
Beyond the theme parks and luxury homes lies the Florida that stays with you long after the trip ends. My airboat ride with Captain Jeff at Wild Floridabrought me nose-to-water with alligators and sweeping wetlands — a landscape that feels both wild and peaceful. I saw more bald eagles on that ride than I’ve seen anywhere in the contiguous United States. Add in the lakefront serenity of Celebration, the charm of Winter Park, and the ease of getting outdoors, and Kissimmee reveals itself as a place where nature still has the loudest voice.
Holiday Magic at ICE!
One of the week’s highlights was stepping into the icy wonderland of ICE! at Gaylord Palms. Inside a 9°F room carved from thousands of pounds of glistening ice, we slid down rainbow-lit slides and wandered through frozen scenes brought to life by master artisans from China’s legendary Heilongjiang province. It’s pure holiday joy — whimsical, impressive, and unlike anything else in Florida.
A Week Defined by Connection
What made Expedition Kissimmee truly special wasn’t just the experiences — it was the people. Sharing the week with media from across the world, hearing their stories, comparing notes on destinations and travel trends, and having conversations from breakfast to ballroom dance breaks reminded me why I love this industry. I’m grateful to everyone we met, from James Murray at Groupon to Joanna Jamal at Getaways by Southwest Airlines to Rodney Levy at Tripster — and so many more who shared their insights and passion for travel.
Kissimmee: A Destination With Layers
If this week taught me anything, it’s that Kissimmee is not one single story — it’s many. It’s the whoosh of an airboat, the hush before fireworks, the calm of a sunrise swim, the laughter echoing through a 10-bedroom vacation home, the thrill of new rides, the magic of old favorites, and the warmth of a destination dedicated to unforgettable experiences.
It’s world-class parks.
It’s wild Florida wilderness.
It’s culinary surprises and luxury retreats.
It’s innovation and imagination.
It’s home — even when you’re far from home.
And that combination? That’s Kissimmee’s real magic.
What a perfect start to Experience Kissimmee! Our opening night at Sunset Walk, just steps from our home base at Margaritaville Resort Orlando, was filled with live music, great food, Florida warmth, and the joy of meeting so many new colleagues.
I’m honored to be one of two U.S. journalists invited to join this talented international group—media from Ireland, India, Brazil, Canada, Mexico, the U.K., and beyond. We danced, laughed, swapped travel tales, and soaked in the electric energy that comes with the start of something special. I can’t wait for a week of exploring one of Florida’s most beloved (and evolving!) destinations—theme-park magic, wild nature, unexpected luxury, and everything in between. Florida, let the adventure begin!
From Theme-Park Magic to Wild Florida Wilderness I took my first-ever airboat ride into the Kissimmee headwaters — the northern gateway to the Florida Everglades — and it absolutely blew me away. The Everglades, often called the “River of Grass,” is one of the most distinctive ecosystems in the United States, a vast expanse of wetlands and slow-moving water that supports extraordinary wildlife. And we got to glide right through it. Captain Jeff navigated the wetlands with such skill, skimming across glassy water while we spotted alligators basking, elegant white herons hunting, and bald eagles flying overhead with that unmistakable Florida majesty. Wild Florida is a family-owned adventure park rooted in conservation, and their passion shines through. Their U.S. Coast Guard–certified airboats take you into protected swamp ecosystems, and being out there felt like stepping back into the Florida that existed long before theme parks and highways.
And that contrast? With Walt Disney World and EPIC Universe just minutes away, it was incredible to trade man-made magic for nature’s magic — learning about waterways, wildlife, and the conservation efforts that keep this ecosystem thriving. My heart is full of nature awe. Thank you, Wild Florida, for an unforgettable first ride.
After our exhilarating airboat ride at Wild Florida, we headed straight to Celebration for lunch at the beloved Columbia Restaurant — family-owned since 1905 and famous for its iconic 1905 Salad (which absolutely lived up to the legend!). Five generations later, they’re still serving incredible food, and it was the perfect stop after a morning on the water. Then came one of my favorite surprises of the day: we walked down Wisteria Lane. Not the filming location from Desperate Housewives — that’s on the Universal Studios backlot in California — but Celebration’s own Wisteria Lane is widely believed to have inspired the show’s idyllic suburban aesthetic.
And honestly? I can see why. Celebration, designed by Disney Imagineers, radiates that storybook-perfect charm: peaceful lakes, elegant homes, birds soaring overhead, and yes… even a few alligators sunning nearby. Do you love strolling through picture-perfect small-town streets that feel straight out of TV? Celebration is exactly that — with real Florida nature steps away in every direction.
What an unforgettable night at EPCOT with the incredible Experience Kissimmee team! We kicked things off flying through Test Track with Lightning Lane (the best kind of breeze-through!), and then headed to our VIP private dining experience — complete with photo ops featuring the Guardians of the Galaxy. Dinner + superheroes = yes, please. Afterward, we stepped outside for the fireworks, and WOW. Disney storytelling at its best — music, lights, emotion, everything. And the dessert? Double-dipped Mickey Bars rolled in “space dust” and psychedelic sprinkles, flash-frozen in liquid nitrogen. Magical, dramatic, delicious. We ended the night with Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind, where I screamed the entire ride. The. Entire. Time. I loved it and was definitely a little scared… thank goodness I got to hold Jill’s hand! So grateful to be learning all about Kissimmee with this amazing group. What a night. What a crew. What a trip.
Connecting Global Trade with Local Magic
During Marketplace Day at Margaritaville Resort Orlando, we had a full day of connecting face-to-face with the incredible partners who make Experience Kissimmee shine. The room buzzed as hoteliers, attractions, and destination service providers met with buyers from the UK, Ireland, Canada, Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Colombia, and more — including partners such as TUI UK & Ireland, Jetset, Air Canada Vacations, Bon Voyage Travel, Viajes Falabella, Abreu Online, Despegar, plus specialist wholesalers and luxury advisors. On the supplier side, Kissimmee showed just how strong and diverse its tourism offering really is. From Walt Disney World and Universal Orlando Resort to Gatorland, Wild Florida, Fun Spot America, Island H2O, and leading hotels like Reunion Resort, Gaylord Palms, and our host, Margaritaville Resort Orlando, the lineup was outstanding. Throughout the day, I loved connecting with partners across the industry — including great conversations with James Murray from Groupon, Joanna Jamal from Getaways by Southwest Airlines, and Rodney Levy from Tripster, among many other inspiring travel professionals.
Our Expedition Kissimmee crew took over Island H2O Water Park for an evening networking bash — and it turned into a full-on dance party. We started with salsa steps, slid into line dancing, and by the end nearly everyone was swaying in a conga line under the stars.
Island H2O is more than a daytime splash zone — they’ve been known to host evening events and concerts in the past, mixing music with water-park ambiance. Imagine sliding down a water slide by day, then lounging by a poolside stage with live music at night — that’s the kind of fun they create.
Even when the park rides were closed, the energy was high. With laid-back cabanas, poolside lights, and a DJ spinning tracks, our group soaked up the magic: laughter, new connections, late-night dancing, and that signature Kissimmee sense of freedom.
Today was all about exploring why Kissimmee is truly the Vacation Home Capital of the World — and WOW… I get it now. Reunion Resort & Golf Club absolutely blew me away. These aren’t “vacation rentals”… these are purpose-built, professionally managed luxury homes with every comfort, every detail, and not a single awkward host note or personal item in sight. No mailboxes. No surprises. Just pure vacation bliss.
We toured four unforgettable homes, each more incredible than the last — think
*Tropical-inspired kid rooms
*Moana and Encanto themed bedrooms
*Harry Potter hideaways
*Indoor basketball spaces
*Game rooms
*Private movie theaters
*Enormous kitchens with giant islands perfect for gathering
Plus: your own private pool, access to the Reunion Resort Water Park (lazy river, water slide, 5 acres of fun!), tennis + pickleball, and three legendary golf courses designed by Arnold Palmer, Jack Nicklaus, and Tom Watson.
Here are the four homes we toured:
*Fairway Tropic Oasis – 10 bedrooms, 10 baths + 4 half baths, sleeps 25
*Enchantment at Bear’s Den – 8 bedrooms, 8 baths + 2 half baths, sleeps 18 (ultra-private, inside a gated enclave)
*Legends Tranquil – 8 bedrooms, 8 baths + 3 half baths, sleeps 20
*Legend Palmer – 5 bedrooms, 6 baths + 1 half bath, sleeps 10
Pricing varies by home and season, but many range from about $1,500 to $5,000, which can be an amazing value when shared across families or friends.
PLUS: You can use Marriott points at Reunion. AND — this is big — these purpose-built vacation homes are only in Kissimmee.
There are no vacation homes in Orlando like this. None. Only here.
I left today thinking:
I want to stay in one.
I want to bring my family.
I want to bring my friends.
I want to move in forever.
Thank you Reunion Resort for the incredible tour and Experience Kissimmee for arranging this unforgettable day.
Just spent an absolutely unforgettable night inside ICE! at Gaylord Palms — and yes, they hand you a warm jacket at the door, because it’s a crisp 9°F inside this frozen wonderland!
We slid down two-story rainbow-lit ice slides, wandered through life-size Rudolph and Santa scenes, and explored glittering tunnels carved from thousands of pounds of crystal-clear ice — all inside a 16,000-square-foot cold room that feels like a winter dream.
And the craftsmanship behind it? Mind-blowing:
2,000 hours of design for a single show – 36 master artisans from Heilongjiang province (Harbin), including 25 builders, 9 detail carvers, and 2 electricians– 12,000 hours of hands-on carving–33 days of carving + 52 days of showtime–7,000 ice blocks per show — each block 10″ × 21″ × 42″, ~300 lbs; 35 gallons of water per block → ~210,000 gallons total– Blocks are produced in 3 factories and delivered by 48 trucks pulling 52-ft trailers– The cold room is kept at 9°F with multiple industrial air handlers
Sliding down ice in Florida? Absolutely yes. Feeling like a kid again? Every second. Grateful for this Kissimmee adventure? Always.
Closing Night at the Most Incredible Reunion Home
We wrapped an unforgettable week with Experience Kissimmee inside one of Reunion’s most remarkable luxury vacation homes — a property designed for travelers who want space, style, and a touch of spectacle.
The details impressed at every turn: A half outdoor basketball court, A private bowling alley, A state-of-the-art golf simulator, An expansive game room, A fully equipped movie theater, A dedicated fitness center. Themed kids’ rooms (Barbie and Toy Story were instant favorites) A chef-inspired kitchen perfect for group meals. Spacious bedrooms and bathrooms with balconies and plenty of room to relax — even a meeting space for groups blending work and play. Live music under the warm Florida night
The home felt like a resort within a resort — ideal for multigenerational trips, golf groups, wedding parties, or any celebration that deserves comfort and real wow-factor.
Kissimmee continues to earn its title as the Vacation Home Capital of the World, and this final-night gathering showcased exactly why.
Huge thanks to Experience Kissimmee and Reunion Resort for an extraordinary week. My camera roll is overflowing — and so is my appreciation for this destination.
Just wrapped a stay at Margaritaville Orlando, and it was the perfect home base for a conference week — equal parts productive and palm-tree-peaceful.
I swam in the adults-only pool (the quiet escape every conference needs), watched both sunrise and sunset over the tropical-style grounds, and enjoyed the easy, breezy island vibe that just makes you exhale the moment you arrive.
The meeting spaces were fantastic — bright, spacious, and steps from everything. And being able to walk to Island H2O Water Park and the shops and live music along Sunset Walk made the evenings feel like vacation, even during a work trip.
Margaritaville definitely delivers on the Jimmy Buffett spirit: laid-back luxury, tropical landscaping, live music floating through the air and that “it’s-always-5-o’clock-here” energy
Plus, the location is ideal — close to the major theme parks and to Kissimmee’s natural adventures like Wild Florida airboats, wildlife encounters, and eco-experiences.
Whether you’re here for a conference, a family getaway, or just chasing the island state of mind, Margaritaville Orlando hits that perfect mix of fun, comfort, and pure Florida sunshine.
I just wrapped an extraordinary trip with an incredible group of international media, and I’m so grateful to have been included. We explored world-class theme parks, wild Florida nature, vibrant neighborhoods, and the spectacular luxury vacation homes that make Kissimmee truly unique. A huge thank you to Julia Labedz and the Ireland Travel Trade Network (ITTN) for covering our journey each day — and for capturing the spirit of the trip so beautifully. In her final article, she shared a quote from me:
**“What I love about Kissimmee is how it holds every kind of magic in one place. You’re surrounded by world-class parks—new adventures like Epic Universe, and at EPCOT I rode the incredible new Guardians of the Galaxy coaster, did my longtime favorite Test Track, and even went scuba diving in the Living Seas before watching the fireworks light up the sky. This trip, I stayed at Margaritaville and loved starting my day with sunrise by one pool and ending it with sunset by another. And then there’s the joy of coming ‘home.’ As the luxury vacation home capital of the world, Kissimmee is incredible for multigenerational travel. Families can wake up to simple breakfasts together, spread out in spacious homes with private water parks, and still have all the amenities of a resort. But Kissimmee is just as rich in natural wonder as it is in man-made thrills. My first airboat ride with Captain Jeff at Wild Florida brought me nose-to-water with alligators, sweeping wetlands, and more bald eagles than you’ll see anywhere in the contiguous United States—second only to Alaska. With peaceful lakes perfect for kayaking, bike rides through Celebration, and the charm of Winter Park, Kissimmee blends heart-pounding fun with the real Florida wilderness in a way that feels unforgettable.”**
Thank you, Experience Kissimmee, for opening so many doors and helping us truly experience this destination — from sunrise to nightlife, roller coasters to airboats, and luxury villas to wild wetlands.
I watched the entire EPCOT nighttime spectacular, and wow… what an 18-minute journey. EPCOT has always been about imagination, innovation, and our shared human story — and this show captures all of it in light, music, and pure magic.
From the first spark to the grand finale, the fireworks dance with a soundtrack that celebrates who we are across cultures, languages, and borders. It’s a reminder that we’re all connected, all dreaming, all part of something bigger.
The colors, the choreography, the storytelling — EPCOT’s fireworks are more than a show; they’re a feeling. A celebration of creativity, courage, and community. And being there, surrounded by families from all over the world, I felt that message in every burst of color reflected on the lagoon.
I’m so grateful I got to capture the full experience.
If you love fireworks, storytelling, or that pure Disney sense of wonder… this one is for you.
Experiencing Every Kind of Magic in Kissimmee

Lisa Ellen Niver
Lisa Ellen Niver
