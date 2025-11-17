fbpx

Returning to the Depths: Signing BRAVE-ish at DEMA 2025

Lisa Ellen Niver

November 17, 2025
I’m thrilled to be returning to the DEMA Show this year in Orlando to sign my book, BRAVE-ish: One Breakup, Six Continents, and Feeling Fearless After Fifty, in the Author’s Corner. This marks my second time signing at DEMA, after an unforgettable experience in New Orleans in 2023. To come back again, surrounded by this incredible community of divers, ocean advocates, explorers, and storytellers, feels like coming home.
Diving changed my life. There is something about the moment your face breaks the surface — when the noise of the world falls away and the water holds you — that reminds you of who you are. The ocean became the place where I learned to trust myself again, where I reconnected to curiosity, courage, and wonder. Each dive is an invitation to return to presence. The DEMA Show has been gathering our global dive community for over four decades, showcasing new gear, groundbreaking research, dazzling destinations, and the passionate people who keep this industry alive. From exploring wrecks in the Solomon Islands, to reef conservation in Florida, to whale encounters in Tonga, the show celebrates all the places the ocean can take us — and the many ways diving connects us to the world and to one another. Being part of that legacy — even in a small way — is an honor. As BRAVE-ish celebrates its second birthday, I’m grateful to continue sharing its message with divers who understand the language of depth. The book is about rebuilding your life, rediscovering your courage, and saying yes to adventure again — whether that adventure is underwater or within your own heart.
BRAVE-ish is available in paperback, ebook, and audiobook — and I had the joy of narrating the audiobook myself. If you’ll be signing my book at the DEMA Show in Orlando at the Author’s Corner. I’d love to meet you — to swap dive stories, talk about travel, courage, coral, camera gear, whale sharks, bucket lists, or whatever adventure is calling you next. Here’s to new depths. Here’s to community. Here’s to continuing — brave-ish-ly.

Meet Lisa at Author’s Corner at DEMA Show 2025: Tuesday, November 11th from 12:00 – 12:30 PM Wednesday, November 12th from 12:00 – 12:30 PM

