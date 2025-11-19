For the Epstein Conspiracy Theorists, All Roads Lead Back to Israel

Spend five minutes in the political fever swamps — far-left DSA spaces, anti-Israel Telegram channels or the new “woke-right” ecosystem around Tucker Carlson, Marjorie Taylor Greene (MTG) and the online “national conservative” influencers — and you’ll find the same poisonous storyline circulating:

Jeffrey Epstein had some sort of “special relationship” with Israel — and that is the “real” story behind his crimes.

It doesn’t matter what the evidence actually shows.

It doesn’t matter that Epstein’s files reference everyone from Bill Clinton to Donald Trump, from Prince Andrew to Mohammed bin Salman, from Wall Street titans to British royalty.

The conspiracy theorists — far-left and far-right — have one target in mind.

And it’s always the same one.

MTG, Carlson, Fuentes, Hinkle — and the new conspiratorial right

In recent weeks, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene — never known for intellectual rigor or for avoiding conspiratorial antisemitism — has taken to X and CNN to announce that the Epstein emails reveal a unique relationship with Israel. She said it with the confidence of someone unburdened by facts, repeating a neo-Nazi message-board trope as if it were a revelation.

She’s joined by:

• Nick Fuentes, who claims Epstein proves Israel “controls America.”

• Jackson Hinkle, who insists Epstein’s operation was “an Israeli intelligence front.”

• Tucker Carlson, who increasingly frames Israel as a shadowy puppet master and has falsely claimed Epstein was “Mossad.”

• The Christian Nationalist and NatCon influencers, who argue — again without evidence — that Epstein’s vague ties to a former Israeli PM are the “heart” of the global scandal.

This convergence is not accidental. It is the ideological merger of the far-right’s classic conspiratorial antisemitism with the far-left’s pseudo-academic anti-Zionism.

Call it the horseshoe of hate.

The selective obsession with one country.

Here are some facts these conspiracy theorists rarely, if ever, mention:

Israel is mentioned far less often than the U.S., the U.K., France, Saudi Arabia, China, the UAE and numerous European governments in Epstein’s files.

His contact lists and emails include:

• Bill Clinton, Donald Trump, Prince Andrew, Tony Blair

• Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman

• David Cameron, Kevin Rudd, former King Juan Carlos

• Billionaires and political elites from Russia, China, Saudi Arabia, the UAE, France, the U.K. and more.

Yes, two former Israeli prime ministers — Ehud Barak and, in a far more tangential and vague way, Ehud Olmert — appear in the broad universe of Epstein-related documents.

But for context:

• Barak’s ties were through the Wexner network long before Epstein’s crimes became known.

• Olmert’s “connection” appears to be nothing more than being listed in someone else’s contacts — in the same way dozens of foreign leaders were — with no evidence of any relationship with Epstein.

Neither man apparently appear in Epstein’s flight logs.

Neither was photographed at Epstein’s homes.

Neither appears to have ever been a guest at his island.

Neither was deeply tied to Epstein’s operations in any meaningful way.

Yet these conspiracy theorists – from MTG to Russian and Houthi super-fan Jackson Hinkle fixates on these two Israelis — not the British royals, not the Saudi monarchy, not the countless American elites who spent significant time with Epstein.

If Epstein had met a major Chilean politician who was in power over two decades ago, nobody would claim Santiago runs Washington.

If he had exchanged emails with a Nigerian official, nobody would say Lagos controls the CIA.

But one or two Jewish contacts — out of hundreds?

Suddenly it becomes the “real story.”

This is not analysis.

It is antisemitic pattern-seeking.

What they never say

If MTG, Carlson, Fuentes and the far-left DSA activists genuinely cared about foreign influence, they’d ask:

• Why did the British royal family maintain close ties?

• Why did Saudi, Emirati, French and Chinese elites cultivate him?

And if they wanted a conspiratorial twist, they might even ask whether Epstein’s limited interactions with Barak or the vague listing of Olmert in someone else’s contacts reflected U.S. attempts to influence Israel, not the other way around.

But that requires more than knee-jerk antisemitic thinking.

The “woke-right” is becoming indistinguishable from the far-left

One of the most disturbing political developments in America today is how seamlessly the conspiratorial far-right has come to mirror the conspiratorial far-left.

• The DSA screams Israel “controls Congress.”

• Tucker Carlson says U.S. support for Israel exists because of “undue influence.”

• Far-left activists claim AIPAC “buys politicians.”

• Nick Fuentes says Jews “run the government.”

• Anti-Israel Instagram influencers insist Israel orchestrates global conflict.

• Carlson regularly implies Israel manipulates American foreign policy.

Different aesthetics.

Same disease.

The “woke-right” rails against “globalists.”

The far-left rails against “Zionists.”

And somehow both are always talking about … the same people.

It’s not coincidence.

It’s convergence.

This isn’t about Epstein. It’s about needing a Jewish villain.

The Epstein files reveal a predator who exploited global networks — American financial elites, British aristocrats, Gulf monarchs, Chinese business moguls.

But for people already convinced that Jews or Israel sits at the center of every world event, Epstein becomes just another vessel for the oldest hatred:

• Medieval Europeans blamed Jews for plagues.

• 19th-century Europeans blamed Jews for capitalism and communism.

• Nazis blamed Jews for Germany’s defeat.

• The Soviets blamed Zionists for imperialism.

• Today’s anti-Israel left blames Israel for “genocide” and police violence.

• Today’s woke-right blames Israel for “corruption” and American decline.

When reality is complex, antisemitism offers a shortcut:

Find the Jew. Invent the plot. Blame Israel.

This obsession isn’t merely foolish — it is dangerous.

Because the far-right and far-left aren’t just criticizing Israeli policies.

They are creating a worldview in which Jews are the invisible hand behind every social, political or historical development they resent.

And Epstein is simply the latest excuse.

They are not investigating corruption.

They are not exposing hidden networks.

They are not fighting injustice.

They are scapegoating — in the very way that has historically preceded societal breakdowns and authoritarian movements.

The truth they cannot accept

Epstein’s crimes were monstrous.

His network was global.

And his files are littered with elites from across the world.

Only people who enter this conversation already convinced that Jews or Israel are behind every evil could look at the same evidence and conclude Israel — rather than the U.S., the U.K., the Gulf monarchies or American billionaires — is the real story.

And that tells us everything.

The conspirators aren’t exposing Epstein’s evil.

They’re revealing their own.

Micha Danzig served in the Israeli Army and is a former police officer with the NYPD. He is currently an attorney and is very active with numerous Jewish and pro-Israel organizations, including Stand With Us and the FIDF, and is a national board member of Herut North America.