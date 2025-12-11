Not Your Bubbe’s Latkes

The eight nights of Hanukkah offer ample opportunity to try out different latke pairings. Whether you switch up your latke ingredients, toppings or both, you can have lots of oily goodness without getting bored.

For instance Debbie Kornberg’s sweet potato latkes are sure to please. “They aren’t new, but they’re one of those delicious ideas people forget about,” Kornberg, founder of Spice + Leaf, told The Journal. “They are sweet, savory, and pair perfectly with red onion, turmeric and paprika.”

A couple of extra eggs help them hold together. The result: a deliciously crisp, tender and absolutely irresistible latke.

“Not to worry,” Kornberg said. “Regardless if you are on team sour cream or team applesauce, you can enjoy them with either or both!”

Spiced Sweet Potato Latkes with Purple Onion

By Debbie Kornberg

1 sweet potato, very large (or 2 small), unpeeled, shredded

1 purple onion, large, shredded

1/8 cup chives, minced

3 eggs

1 tsp. SPICE + LEAF sweet paprika

1/2 tsp. ground turmeric

2-3 Pinches of salt

1 cup flour, depending on size of the sweet potato; you can add more flour, if necessary: 1/4 cup to 1/2 cup

1 -2 baby carrots

vegetable oil or grapeseed oil, enough to fill the pan ½ way for frying

Shred the sweet potato and onion with a food processor but can be done by hand. In a bowl combine potato, onion, chives and eggs. Mix well.

In a separate bowl, mix flour, spices and salt together. Add spiced flour to wet ingredients and combine well. You can add more flour, if the mix seems a little too runny. The batter should hold up together wit a spoon.

Heat up the frying pan with oil. Add carrots to the oil. This will help prevent the latkes from burning in the oil. For real! Make sure the oil is hot before placing the sweet potato latke mix in the pan. The carrots will begin to sizzle which is also an indicator that the oil is hot.

Spoon latkes into oil and cook until they are dark orange on each side. Remove from the pan and place on a paper towel to drain any excess oil. Enjoy with applesauce, sour cream or labne.

Pam Stein said air-fried leek patties, also known as keftes de prasa, are just as delicious as the traditional version.

“Leeks are a favorite ingredient in Sephardic kitchens,” Stein, In Pam’s Kitchen, told The Journal. “These keftes de prasa echo the spirit of classic Ashkenazi potato latkes while offering a fresh twist.”

While latkes are traditionally pan-fried in oil to honor the miracle of the Hanukkah oil, Stein’s recipe uses air-frying for a lighter and healthier approach.

“Lightly brushing the leek patties with oil before cooking maintains both tradition as well as preserving crisp edges and a warm, fluffy center of latkes,” she said. “Replacing the traditional sour cream and applesauce for a pomegranate-honey sauce, this recipe adds a ruby-red drizzle bringing color and a hint of sweetness to the dish.”

Leek Patties (Keftes de Prasa) with Pomegranate-Honey Sauce

Yield: 8 patties

For the Patties:

2 large leeks* (white and light green parts only), cleaned thoroughly* and chopped

3 large Yukon gold potatoes, peeled and boiled until tender

2 large eggs

1 1/4 cups panko breadcrumbs

2 Tbsp chopped fresh parsley, plus more for serving

2 tsp JBJ Soul Seasoning, original flavor

Olive oil, as needed

For the Sauce:

1 cup unsweetened pomegranate juice

2 Tbsp honey

1 tsp lemon juice

1 1/2 tsp cornstarch

For the Patties:

1. Bring 2 quarts of water to a boil. Add chopped leeks and cook for 10-12 minutes, until softened.

2. Drain leeks through a colander and then using a clean towel, squeeze out any excess water. Set leeks aside.

3. Place boiled potatoes in a large bowl and mash until smooth.

4. Add the drained leeks, eggs, panko breadcrumbs, chopped parsley and JBJ Soul Seasoning. Mix until well combined.

5. Divide into 8 equal portions, approximately a scant ¼ cup each. Form into patties about 4 inches in diameter. Place patties on parchment paper and lightly brush with olive oil.

6. Preheat the air fryer to 375°F and lightly spray the basket with nonstick cooking spray. Working in batches, place patties in a single layer without overlapping. Cook for 10–12 minutes, until golden brown and crisp. Do not turn over midway through cooking.

7. Transfer to a platter and cover with foil to keep warm.

For the Sauce:

8. In a small saucepan, bring pomegranate juice to a simmer over medium-low heat. Cook for 8-10 minutes or until reduced by half.

9. Stir in honey and lemon juice.

10. In a small bowl mix the cornstarch and 1 tablespoon of the warmed pomegranate juice. Add the slurry to the saucepan and stir. Continue cooking 1–2 minutes, until the sauce lightly thickens and then remove from heat.

11. Let cool; sauce will continue to thicken as it rests.

12. Sprinkle keftes de prasa with chopped parsley, as desired. Serve warm with the pomegranate sauce.

13. Cover and refrigerate leftovers for up to 3 days.

*Note: Leeks can be very sandy and dirty. Rinse the leeks under water to remove visible dirt and sand. Cut off the roots of the leeks and then slice lengthwise. Place the chopped leeks into a bowl filled with cold water. Agitate the leeks to dislodge any dirt or sand. Drain the water and repeat as needed until all dirt is removed.

Jessie-Sierra Ross, founder Straight to the Hips, Baby, and author of “Seasons Around the Table,” likes traditional potato latkes, but modernized the sour cream and applesauce toppings.

“By whipping up an apple-pear sauce with green cardamom and cinnamon and a dried lemon and fresh chive sour cream sauce, you get a little bit of everything with each bite,” Ross told The Journal. “Sweet, savory, crunchy and a little bit salty; these aren’t your Bubbie’s latkes!”

Dried Lemon and Fresh Chive Sour Cream Sauce

1 cup sour cream

3 Tbsp minced fresh chives

¼ tsp dried lemon peel (or ½ teaspoon grated fresh lemon zest)

Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper to taste.

Combine all of the ingredients into a medium sized mixing bowl. Stir well. Add salt and freshly ground black pepper to taste.

Apple-Pear Sauce with Green Cardamom and Cinnamon:

2 Gala apples

2 Bartlett pears

Juice of ½ a fresh lemon

½ cup sugar

½ tsp ground cinnamon

3 cracked green cardamom pods

Splash of water

Peel the apples and remove the core. Roughly chop both the apples and pears. Add to a medium sized sauce saucepan. Add the lemon juice,sugar, cinnamon, cracked green cardamom pods and a splash of water to the pot. Stir and place over medium-high heat.

Once at a low boil, simmer for 20 to 25 minutes, while stirring occasionally. Discard the cardamom pods. Use a potato masher to mash the fruit into a chunky sauce. Serve warm or at room temperature.