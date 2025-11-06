Cook Something Bold Day is Nov. 8

Cook Something Bold Day is November 8. Some food sites also call it, Cook Something Bold and Pungent Day.

The “anti-caterer,” Chef Rossi from The Raging Skillet, and Pam Stein from In Pam’s Kitchen love to mix and match flavors and textures. Consider these recipes a starting point for your next “bold” cooking adventure.

Growing up, Chef Rossi couldn’t stand “boring little green balls” aka Brussels sprouts.

“One day at a fried food shack, I was introduced to crispy fried Brussels sprouts in chili and honey [which] was downright tasty,” Rossi, author of “The Raging Skillet” and “The Punk-Rock Queen of the Jews” told the Journal. “Of course, being the cheffy lady that I am, I felt a need to give my own spin to things and what was born was Chef Rossi’s bad ass crispy Brussels.”

Chef Rossi’s Bad Girl Brussels Sprouts

Trim off the crappy ends of as many brussels as you want to eat. Go for at least a couple of pounds. They are addictive.Cut them in half. Toss in olive oil, kosher salt and fresh ground pepper. Lay them out in a single layer on a baking sheet. You may want to put a piece of parchment paper down for an easier clean up later. Preheat the oven to 400.

Roast for about a half hour until nice and crispy on the outside but soft on the inside. (Like me!)

Make my special Bad Girl Sauce too. Mix a pint of Thai sweet red chili sauce with a shot of fresh lime juice and two shots of tamari. I like gluten-free tamari. Toss up the brussels in this and its yowza yum. You can do this ahead and then heat up the saucy sprouts as you need them.

***

“I am partial to Frank’s Hot Sauce for all my Buffalo recipes,” Rossi Said. “I love to go a step further and top with celery salsa; Buffalo chicken loves celery!

Chef Rossi’s Buffalo Chicken Baby Tacos

I use boneless chicken breasts or boneless chicken thighs.

I put my chicken in a baking pan that I have sprayed with cooking spray. Then I whisk Frank’s Red Hot Sauce with a plop of ketchup, a few good drizzles of olive oil and two drizzles of Worcestershire. I pour this over my chicken. I love to marinate this overnight, but you do not have to.

Preheat your oven to 375°F and cover with foil. I let it roast for 20 minutes. Then I uncover and roast till done, maybe another 15 to 20 minutes, depending on the size of the chicken.

After this chicken cools down I either pull this chicken by tearing with two forks or just go lazy girl and slice it up. After it’s all pulled or sliced or rough chopped, I take the marinade that was left in the baking pan, bring it to a boil and then pour over the chicken until it’s nice and wet. I always add more Frank’s and adjust with salt and pepper. This can all be done a day ahead.

Heat up and serve in your favorite taco. I’m partial to soft corn tortillas myself, but float your boat.

Celery Salsa

Mix a coffee cup of fine diced celery, a plop of fine minced red onion and 1 plop of fine minced jalapeno with a few drizzles of fresh lime juice, salt and pepper to taste and a handful of chopped fresh cilantro. YUMMA TUMMA!

***

“This veggie melt with spices and cherry jelly is a sweet and savory mashup that’s unapologetically unexpected,” Stein told the Journal. “It celebrates daring choices, perfect for Cook Something Bold Day.”

She added, “The contrast of gooey cheese with savory sautéed veggies and the zing of cherry jelly pushes flavor boundaries and wins.”

If you crave comfort food with an edge, this sandwich delivers.

Veggie Melt

Yield: 2 Sandwiches

Ingredients

4 ½ Tbsp extra virgin olive oil, divided, plus more for toasting bread

1 medium onion, thinly sliced

1 Tbsp brown sugar

1 cupSliced cremini mushrooms

½ large red bell pepper, sliced into thin strips

1 tsp paprika

½ tsp garlic powder

Pinch of salt

2 ciabatta rolls, sliced in half lengthwise

4 Tbsp cherry jelly or preserves, divided

2 slices provolone cheese, divided

½ cup arugula or spring mix salad, divided

Instructions:

Heat 1-½ tablespoons olive oil in a skillet over medium low heat. Add the sliced onions.

Cook slowly, stirring occasionally. After 15 minutes add the brown sugar and stir to coat.

Continue cooking for an additional 10-15 minutes, until the onions are brown and caramelized. Remove onions from the pan and set aside.

In a medium bowl, add mushrooms, red pepper slices and 3 tablespoons olive oil. Sprinkle it with the paprika, garlic powder and salt. Toss to coat the vegetables.

Raise heat to medium and add the peppers and mushrooms to the skillet.

Cook until peppers soften and mushrooms are slightly browned, about 4-6 minutes. Remove from heat and set aside.

Lightly drizzle the cut side of each roll with olive oil.

Raise heat to medium-high. In a separate skillet, place cut-side of rolls down and toast until golden, about 2-3 minutes.

Spread 2 tablespoons of cherry jelly on the bottom half of each toasted roll.

Top jelly with the caramelized onions followed by the pepper and mushroom mix, dividing them equally between the sandwiches.

On each sandwich place a slice of provolone on top of the veggies.

Put the open sandwiches in the skillet used for toasting the rolls. Cover the skillet and cook until the cheese is melted, about 2-4 minutes.

Add ¼ cup of arugula or spring mix on top of the melted cheese. Close the sandwich with the top half of the roll.

Press lightly, slice in half and serve warm.

Note: This recipe was originally created to mark the release of the duet “Living Proof” by Jon Bon Jovi and Jelly Roll and was called a JBJ Jelly Roll. In place of the paprika, garlic powder and salt listed in the printed recipe, the original version used 1½ teaspoons of JBJ Soul Seasoning – Original Flavor, a product of the JBJ Soul Kitchen. Their mission is one of tikkun olam, repairing the world with proceeds from the sale of this spice blend going to help support those facing food insecurity.

***

Looking for a snack with a bold twist? Pam Stein’s peanuts and cashews are coated in a pumpkin spice blend along with earthy cumin and honey for a sweet-savory kick.

“Crunchy, addictive and easy to make,” Stein said. “Add them to a glass jar and you have a quick and easy homemade seasonal gift.”

Pumpkin Spice Nuts

Yield: 2 ½ Cups

Ingredients:

2 Tbsp unsalted butter, melted

½ tsp vanilla extract

2 Tbsp honey

2 Tbsp brown sugar

1½ cups unsalted peanuts

1 cup unsalted whole cashews

For the Spice Blend:

½ Tbsp ground cinnamon

½ tsp ground ginger

¼ tsp ground nutmeg

¼ tsp ground cumin

⅛ tsp ground cloves

Instructions:

Preheat the oven to 325°F. Line a baking sheet with parchment paper and set aside.

In a small bowl stir together the ground spices and set aside.

In a medium bowl, whisk together the melted butter, vanilla and honey. Add the brown sugar and the spice blend. Whisk until combined.

Add peanuts and cashews. Stir until nuts are well coated.

Spread nuts in a single layer on the prepared baking sheet. Roast for 20-25 minutes, stirring halfway through to prevent burning.

Let cool on the baking sheet.