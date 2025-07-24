Fusion Grilled Corn Recipes for National Corn Month

July is National Corn Month! It’s designed to celebrate the versatility and importance of corn.

While there are plenty of ways to enjoy corn — from corn bread to corn salad — nothing says summer like corn on the cob!

“I think grilled corn is one of the best foods for a summer cookout,” Faith Kramer, author of “52 Shabbats: Friday Night Dinners Inspired by a Global Jewish Kitchen” told The Journal. “It’s tasty, fun to eat and grilling it on the cob gives corn a real flavor punch.”

Kramer’s family favorite from “52 Shabbats” has a Middle Eastern twist. It makes a fun appetizer, starter or side dish. Her recipe is full of texture and flavor with toppings that are spicy, creamy, and tart.

“Try the toppings suggested here or improvise your own,” Kramer said. “To make it vegan or parve, choose non-dairy toppings.”

Middle Eastern Grilled Corn

Serves 4 to 8

For the Spice Mix

1/2 tsp salt

1/2 tsp ground black pepper

1/2 tsp paprika

1/2 tsp dried mint

1/2 tsp ground sumac or 1 tsp finely grated and minced lemon zest

In a small bowl, mix together the salt, black pepper, paprika, mint and sumac and set aside.

For the Drizzles

(Choose 1 or 2 creamy and 1 tart, plus 1 hot sauce, if desired)

Creamy:

1 to 3 Tbsp garlic sauce (see below)

1 to 3 Tbsp tahini sauce (see below) or tahini

1 to 3 Tbsp plain yogurt

Tart:

1 to 3 Tbsp purchased amba or yellow curry sauce (see below)

1 to 3 Tbsp pomegranate molasses

1 to 3 Tbsp silan (date syrup)

Hot Sauce:

1 tsp zhoug

1 tsp harissa

1 tsp bottled hot sauce

Notes: Amba (fermented mango sauce), silan (date syrup or date honey), pomegranate molasses, zhoug (Yemeni hot sauce) and harissa (North African hot sauce) are available in many kosher, Middle Eastern, international and other specialty markets and online.

For Serving

1/2 cup crumbled feta cheese, optional

1/4 cup chopped fresh cilantro or mint

1/4 cup chopped green onion

Garlic Sauce

Makes about 1 cup

1/4 cup peeled garlic cloves

1/3 cup fresh lemon juice

1/2 cup extra-virgin olive oil

1/4 tsp salt

In a blender, combine the garlic, lemon juice, olive oil and salt and purée on high speed until smooth. The sauce can be stored in an airtight container in the refrigerator for up to 5 days. Bring to room temperature before using. (This makes a very thin sauce perfect for drizzling. Use 1/3 cup garlic and reduce oil to 1/3 cup for a thicker, zestier sauce.)

Tahini Sauce

Makes about 1 cup

1 tsp minced garlic

1½ Tbsp fresh lemon juice, plus more if desired

1/4 cup plus 2 Tbsp very cold water, plus more if desired

3/4 cup tahini

1/4 tsp salt, optional

In a medium bowl, stir together the garlic, lemon juice and water. Stir in the tahini paste with a fork. The mixture may thicken and seize, but keep stirring, until smooth and thick but still pourable. Add cold water 1 teaspoon at a time to reach the desired consistency. Taste and add salt and/or lemon juice, if desired. Store in an airtight container in the refrigerator for up to 3 days.

Yellow Curry Sauce

Makes about 3/4 cup

1/2 cup plain Greek yogurt

1 tsp minced lemon zest

1 Tbsp fresh lemon juice

1 tsp curry powder

1/2 tsp ground turmeric

1/8 tsp sugar

2 Tbsp milk plus more if needed

In a bowl, mix together the yogurt, lemon zest, lemon juice, curry powder, turmeric and sugar until smooth. Slowly stir in the milk, adding more, if needed, until the sauce can be drizzled. Store in an airtight container in the refrigerator for up to 3 days.

To Make the Corn

4 large ears fresh corn on the cob with husks

1 Tbsp extra-virgin olive oil

Spice mix

Sauces and toppings

Remove the silk from the corn, but leave the outer husks and stem on. Soak the corn in cold water for 20 minutes.

Heat a grill to medium-hot. With the husks closed over the corn cobs, grill the corn on all sides until the kernels can be easily pierced and are charred in places. (If a grill is not available, husk the corn and cook as desired.)

Pull down or remove the husks. Leave the stems on if desired. For smaller portions cut each corn cob in half. Brush each corn cob all over with olive oil. Rub the corn all over with the spice mix and place on a plate. Drizzle the toppings with your choice of sauces and spoon or shake on the hot sauce. Sprinkle with feta (if using), cilantro and green onions.

Serve immediately with lots of napkins.

Chef Micah Siva loves sweet corn season. Her Mexican street corn — with nutty tahini for a Jewish twist — is a delicious cultural hybrid.

“After a fabulous week in Oaxaca, Mexico, I was reminded that elote, or Mexican street corn, is one of the best ways to enjoy the season,” Siva, founder of Nosh with Micah and author of “Nosh: Plant-Forward Recipes Celebrating Modern Jewish Cuisine,” told The Journal.

“Perfect for backyard barbecues, picnics and any gathering that calls for a show-stopping treat, this fusion creation is sure to … earn a spot as your new favorite summer side dish,” she said.

Tahini Mexican Street Corn

Serves: 4

4 cobs of corn, husks removed

1 Tbsp extra virgin olive oil

¼ cup tahini

¼ cup water

2 Tbsp sour cream or crema

¼ tsp lemon zest

2 Tbsp lemon juice

1 tsp za’atar

¼ tsp kosher salt

¼ cup feta cheese, crumbled

¼ cup fresh parsley, chopped

½ tsp Aleppo chili flakes

Preheat a grill or grill pan to medium-high heat. Brush the corn with olive oil and sprinkle it with salt. Grill the corn for 10-15 minutes, turning occasionally until fully cooked.

While the corn is cooking, make the sauce: In a medium bowl or jar with a tight fitting lid, combine the tahini, water, sour cream, lemon zest, lemon juice, za’atar and sea salt, shaking or whisking to combine. The sauce will thicken, so add 1 to 2 tablespoons additional water, as needed.

When ready to serve, drizzle the corn with the tahini sauce, and top with feta cheese, parsley and Aleppo chili flakes. Enjoy!