Fish Recipes for the Nine Days of Av

This year, the Nine Days of Av run from sundown on Aug. 4 through Aug. 12. During the Nine Days, meat and wine are prohibited, since they are associated with joy.

Here are some fish recipes to try during this somber, meditative time.

Rima Kleiner’s blackened tilapia recipe pairs mild, protein-rich fish with a refreshing watermelon salsa.

“Tilapia is a mild, versatile white fish that’s a natural for summer meals,” Kleiner, MS, RD and blogger at “Dish on Fish,” told The Journal. “In place of traditional tomato and cilantro, we use juicy watermelon cubes with fresh basil, balanced with a kick of lime, jalapeño and red onion.”

Top the crostini with crumbled feta and, if you like, a drizzle of balsamic glaze.

“Pick up a bag of frozen, individually-wrapped tilapia filets, and you’ll always have a lean protein source on hand,” she said. “They go with anything!”

Crostini with Blackened Tilapia and Watermelon Salsa

Yields 6 appetizers (2 per person)

2 Tbsp olive oil, divided

1½ pounds tilapia

1 tsp paprika

1 tsp onion powder

1 tsp oregano

¼ tsp cayenne pepper

¼ tap salt

1 baguette, sliced thinly into ¼-inch pieces

2 cups watermelon, diced

¼ red onion, finely diced

½ jalapeño, chopped

½ lime, juiced

Dash of salt

¼–½ cup fresh basil, chopped into thin ribbons

½ cup feta cheese, diced into small chunks

Freshly ground black pepper

Balsamic glaze (optional)

Preheat the grill to medium-high. Place fish in a dish. Drizzle both sides of the fish with 1½ tablespoons olive oil; set aside.

Make blackening seasoning by combining paprika, onion powder, oregano, cayenne pepper and salt in a small bowl. Evenly cover both sides of the fish with blackening seasoning. Place fish on grill; cook 3-4 minutes per side or until fish is cooked thoroughly.

While the fish is cooking, make salsa by combining watermelon, red onion, jalapeño, lime juice and salt in a small mixing bowl. Fold in basil; mix gently.

Drizzle bread slices with remaining olive oil. Place bread slices on the grill, using tongs and grill for about 1 minute or until desired crispiness.

Divide cooked fish into 12 crostini-sized (about 2”x3”) pieces and place on top of crostini; top with watermelon salsa, feta and a sprinkle of freshly ground black pepper. Then drizzle with balsamic glaze, if desired.

La Boîte’s Lior Lev Sercarz said that roasting whole fish is simple enough for a child to make.

“I know because that’s when I first cooked one,” Lev Sercarz told The Journal. “After fishing with my dad, I’d stuff the trout we caught with lemon slices and throw it in the hot oven.”

His recipe for savory and Aleppo pepper roasted fish is almost as easy.

“Have the fish cleaned and scaled at the store and, once home, coat the skin with oil and spices; this will roast into a very savory crust,” he said. “A medley of vegetables in and under the fish turns into a natural side dish, making this a one-pan meal that you can walk away from while it’s roasting.

He added, “Good crusty bread or steamed rice make this a complete dinner.”

Savory and Aleppo Pepper Roasted Fish with Fennel and Cherry Tomatoes

Yields 4 to 6 servings

Spice Blend:

1 whole limon omani (dried Persian lime; 4 grams)

4 whole dried bay leaves

1 Tbsp plus 2 tsp dried garlic slices (8 grams)

1 tsp dried savory (1 gram)

1 tsp Aleppo pepper (2 grams)

Fish:

2 whole white fish (1 lb. each), such as branzino, sea bass, dorade or orata, cleaned and scaled

Extra-virgin olive oil

Kosher salt

2 large shallots, halved and thinly sliced lengthwise

1 fennel bulb, halved, cored and thinly sliced lengthwise

1 pint cherry or grape tomatoes

Lemon wedges, for serving

For the Spice Blend:

Crack and crush the limon omani into smaller pieces by pressing it against a cutting board with your palm, then transfer the pieces to a spice grinder along with the bay leaves and garlic. Finely grind them together and immediately mix with the whole savory and Aleppo pepper.

For the Fish:

Preheat the oven to 400°F.

Using a sharp knife, cut four or five 2-inch-long, 1⁄2-inch-deep slits on both sides of each fish. Drizzle and rub oil all over the fish to coat both sides. Sprinkle the spice blend all over the fish and inside their cavities.

Stuff some of the shallot and fennel slices inside the fish cavities. Put the tomatoes and remaining shallots and fennel in a small roasting pan, half sheet pan or shallow baking dish. Generously drizzle with oil, season with salt, toss to coat and spread in an even layer. Season the fish evenly with salt and place on top of the vegetables.

Roast until the flesh is opaque (you can tell if the flesh is opaque by peeking into the slits) and the blade of a paring knife inserted into the thickest part and removed feels warm when you touch it to your lips, about 25 minutes. Let the fish rest for a few minutes, then serve with the vegetables and lemon wedges for squeezing over the fish.