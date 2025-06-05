Honoring Tradition and Taste: VBS 75th Anniversary Gala Brings Community Together

The Valley Beth Shalom (VBS) 75th anniversary gala, held on May 4, felt like a big family celebration. Hundreds of people attended — alumni who had gone to the school decades ago, their parents, and friends. And of course, there was plenty of food.

Among the honorees were Past President Ilene Berman and VBS Ritual Director Yossi Dresner, z”l. Berman also served on numerous Jewish boards and committees and received multiple leadership awards throughout her career. “Her dedication has helped shape VBS into the strong and vibrant community it is today,” said the school board.

In October of last year, Dresner received a phone call letting him know he would be honored at the upcoming gala. Dresner had been part of the VBS community since 1971. He was first hired as a Hebrew and B’nai Mitzvah teacher and, in 1988, became the ritual director. Over five decades, he touched the lives of thousands of students.

When he passed away at the age of 86 in January of this year, he had taught more than 3,500 students, including multiple generations of some families. In many ways, the gala became a heartfelt farewell to the man and his legacy.

Chef Elon Kviatkovsky, who oversaw the exquisite catering at the event, as he had in previous years, recalled hearing Dresner pray every morning for years.

“His minyan chapel at the shul was directly across from my office, so I used to leave my door open and listen to the men davening for three solid years. It was beautiful, and it’s sad not having him there anymore.”

The Sass family received the Yossi Dresner Ritual Award at the event. They became very close with Dresner shortly after he moved to Los Angeles from Israel. Born in 1938 in Tel Aviv, Dresner came to the U.S. in 1966 after a visit and decided to stay. After joining VBS as a teacher, he met the Sass family, and they soon became close friends. He stayed with them during the holidays so he could walk to synagogue, and he celebrated the holidays with them. Dresner also prepared two generations of the Sass family for their b’nai and b’not mitzvah. Over the years, the entire family became involved in the school — as teachers, camp counselors, and USY (United Synagogue Youth) advisors.

One of Dresner’s students was Kviatkovsky’s wife, Kimberly Tobman. Tobman, as well as her entire family on both sides, were taught and prepared for their b’nai and b’not mitzvah by Dresner. While Kviatkovsky didn’t go to VBS, he was also a Valley kid. “I went to Heschel Day School, but a lot of the members of my school came to this synagogue, so I have many friends here.”

When he became the school’s chef in October 2022, it felt like everything had come full circle. His two children, Lila, 12 and Shay, 8 attend the school, which makes drop-offs and pick-ups a breeze.

With VBS now such an integral part of his family’s life, Kviatkovskyfelt a special responsibility to deliver an unforgettable catering experience. After all, the synagogue’s galas are known for being nothing short of a royal feast.

Preparing a meal for 600 people is no easy task. Kviatkovsky began working on the menu a month in advance, knowing he wanted to create a variety of food stations offering delicious bites on small plates. There was a Mexican station serving tacos and a Classic California station with kosher sushi, including rolls and nigiri. Gluten-free sushi was also available upon request.

An Israeli station featured all the favorites: baba ganoush, hummus, Moroccan carrots, and cabbage salad. There was also a Chinese food station.

“Our fast-moving taco bar featured authentic birria, fire-roasted with agave for flavor, then wrapped in banana leaves and braised for 10 hours,” Kviatkovsky said. “It creates a rich flavor and a fall-apart, juicy texture. Give me a homemade tortilla and some salsa, and I’m happy.”

“Steve Cohen, the previous chef, used to do all the catering in the Valley, and those kosher hot dogs were addictive,” Kviatkovsky said. “Everybody loved them. I’ve worked in fancy restaurants, but whenever people saw me, that’s what they asked for, so I decided to include them. I plated everything on small dishes so the line would move quickly, and it worked out great.”

In addition to the gala and daily meals, Kviatkovsky prepares complete Shabbat dinners that include everything a family needs: challah, salad, chicken, rice, dessert, and more. Parents can simply pick up a full Shabbat meal and head home, free from kitchen duties. This service is open to everyone, so anyone can call, order, and pick up a delicious, ready-made Shabbat meal.

Elon is also responsible for preparing the school’s regular menu, bringing his culinary expertise to everyday meals. “I had the opportunity to take some of that old-school flavor and put a modern twist on it,” he said. “I’m making it a little more refined as the culinary world has evolved and palates have become more sophisticated,” he said.

With the resounding success of this year’s gala and the unforgettable flavors Chef Elon brought to the table, VBS members are already eagerly anticipating what culinary delights he will create for next year’s celebration. If this year was any indication, the next gala promises to be just as memorable, both in heart and taste.