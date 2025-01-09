YU Hanukkah Dinner Celebrates Fundraising Milestone

One hundred can have many meanings, but at Yeshiva University (YU), they were three of a kind. President Dr. Ari Berman announced that more than $100 million had been raised to celebrate YU’s 100th Hanukkah dinner. And the milestone was attained in barely 100 days.

The school is closing on one more ambitious goal. Three years after launching YU’s Capital Campaign, $520 million has been raised en route to its target of $613 million.

At the Hanukkah dinner, attended by more than 500, the families who have played outsized roles in YU’s 138-year history were saluted. Speakers emphasized the need for underwriting scholarships to support the next generation of Jewish leaders, which simultaneously keep Yeshiva University healthy and the community, too.

Contributions have surged in recent years, especially since Oct. 7. “Hanukkah illuminates the idea that the seeds of redemption are sown in darkness,” Dr. Berman said. “For over 100 years, Yeshiva University has been a beacon of light, rooted in academic excellence and a values-based education.

“Even in the face of profound challenges,” he said, “we rise with courage and conviction to meet this unprecedented moment in history, empowering our students to bring hope, strength, and moral clarity to our society and our world. Tonight, we celebrate the unwavering dedication of those who make this vision possible and the promise of a brighter tomorrow for us all.” The evening’s honorees spanned a cast of longtime pillars of YU’s community for their commitment to Jewish education. Leaders said their generosity has left a permanent mark on the school.

Chella Safra, a longtime member of YU’s Board of Trustees and Chair of the Moise Y. Safra Philanthropic Foundation, was awarded an honorary doctorate in recognition of her leadership. The Wilf family, prominent in the philanthropic, sports and business worlds, were presented with the Centennial Medallion. The family also announced a $36 million gift to YU.

At the Hanukkah dinner, co-chair Daniel Loeb announced an extra $1 million gift toward the campaign. Other gifts included a $6 million contribution from Chella Safra and her family — $1 million for student scholarships and $5 million to endow a new university professorship, plus a $5 million endowment from Bill Ackman.

An $11 million donation from Zahava and Moshael J. Straus was announced. It will enhance YU’s distinguished honors program, the Zahava and Moshael J. Straus Center for Torah and Western Thought, and $15 million from the Morris Bailey and Joseph Jerome families to support the launch of the Yeshiva University’s new College of Dental Medicine. Together, YU leaders said, these contributions demonstrate the power of philanthropy to further the University’s mission of nurturing Jewish leadership and influence.

These gifts brought the total raised beyond $100 million since the September kickoff. They formed the most successful Hanukkah Dinner Campaign in YU’s history. Cumulatively, these donations represent particular triumphs for Dinner Chairs Mitchell Julis, Daniel Loeb and Anita Zucker; Honorary Chairs Ingeborg and Ira Rennert, and Honorary Co-Chairs Harry Adjmi, Shari Redstone, Terry Kassel and Paul Singer.