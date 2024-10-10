Dr. Dovi Prero’s Smiles for Noah Project Honors a Young Life

In April 2021, orthodontist Dr. Dovi Prero attended the funeral of one of his patients, Noah Arnold, at Beth Jacob Congregation in Beverly Hills. Noah, just 15 years old, tragically lost his life after a hit-and-run accident.

During the service, Noah’s mother spoke about her beloved son, his loving spirit, his volunteer work at Friendship Circle in Los Angeles, helping children with special needs, and the profound influence Beth Jacob had on him. She also mentioned Dr. Prero’s significant impact on him throughout his orthodontic treatment.

“I was blown away. I’m just an orthodontist. I didn’t have a spiritual relationship with him—why would she mention me?” Prero told the Journal.

It turned out that Dr. Prero’s influence on Arnold was more substantial than he realized. “He had a small jaw and we made it bigger, giving him a beautiful smile. My practice was just starting, so I had more time to spend with him. We would schmooze and I even recommended him some books to read,” Prero said.

Sadly, a year after finishing his treatment, Arnold was struck by a car, leading to seizures that ultimately killed him.

Prero was deeply moved by Arnold’s mother’s words and felt inspired to honor Arnold’s memory. “I thought about how I could help keep his memory alive,” he said.

This inspiration led to the creation of the “Smiles for Noah” chesed (kindness) project.

The project’s website states: “Noah’s smile was infectious and his positive attitude inspired everyone who knew him. He was a kind soul who stood up for those less fortunate. In honor of Noah’s memory, Dr. Prero will provide orthodontic treatment to underserved patients who may be bullied about their smiles and lack access to care. The goal of Smiles for Noah is to give these patients the confidence and self-esteem that come with a beautiful #PreroSmile, just like Noah’s.”

Since launching the project, Dr. Prero has treated many teens in need of braces, including a girl who dedicated her teenage years to caring for her sick father. “She always wanted braces, but it was out of the question. I told her that while her father couldn’t provide this for her during his life, in honor of the care she gave him, I would include her in this program as if it were her father taking care of her orthodontic treatment,” Prero said.

Orthodontic treatment can take several years, making this chesed project a long-term commitment, but Prero is dedicated to the 15 patients receiving braces through Smiles for Noah. “Many have faced life-changing experiences,” he said. “While orthodontic treatment is necessary, it often gets pushed aside. Some have lost parents or dealt with serious illnesses. They often think, ‘It’s OK. My teeth are a little crooked, but I can live with that.’”

Orthodontic treatment can take several years, making this chesed project a long-term commitment, but Prero is dedicated to the 15 patients receiving braces through Smiles for Noah.

Born into an Orthodox family in Chicago – and one of 11 children – Prero was encouraged by his mother to pursue orthodontics. “I saw the positive impact orthodontists had on me and my siblings,” he said. “What I love about orthodontics is seeing my patients every month or two. It’s beautiful to watch them grow more confident thanks to the power of a smile.”

After attending dental school at UCLA, he completed his orthodontic residency at USC and subsequently opened his clinic in Beverly Hills.

“In dental school, there was always a strong emphasis on helping underserved communities,” he said. “It was a recurring topic in many classes, focusing on making dental care accessible to those who can’t afford it. It’s our way of giving back — a moral and ethical responsibility for me, embodying the principle of ‘V’Ahavta Lereiacha Kamocha’ (And love your neighbor as yourself).

Arnold’s parents have been deeply touched by this gesture.

“Lisa Arnold often visits my office; it brings her comfort to see the mitzvah being done in her son’s memory,” said Prero.“Some people ask me how I’ve achieved success, wondering if it’s due to my marketing efforts. The truth is, I don’t do much marketing — my success is all thanks to the chesed I do. It brings an immense amount of success to the office. My heart empathizes with my patients, and this work is spiritually uplifting for me, transforming the entire office into a vehicle for mitzvahs and chesed.”