JBI Expands Programs to Combat Isolation and Enhance Jewish Life for the Visually Impaired

During her recent visit to Los Angeles, Livia Thompson, executive director of Jewish Braille Institute (JBI), met with a middle-aged woman facing a devastating challenge: She was rapidly losing her eyesight due to cancer.

“She is a professional woman who had a full career, but as her vision deteriorated, she expressed how her world was becoming smaller and smaller,” Thompson recounted. “Living alone, she felt incredibly isolated and was in desperate need of companionship, [like] someone to join her for walks and talks.”

JBI, known primarily for providing reading materials in Braille, large print and audio formats to the visually impaired, has been a lifeline for many since its founding in 1931 by Leopold Dubov, the blind son of a rabbi, with the assistance of Rabbi Michael Aaronson, a World War I veteran who lost his sight in combat. While this remains a core mission, JBI has evolved to offer much more than just books; it also provides a sense of community and belonging.

As technology advances, JBI is adapting to better serve its patrons. “We used to send materials by cartridge, which could only be used on a special device,” said Thompson. “Nowadays, more and more people can receive Braille files or audio files electronically and download them to their own devices. It’s much quicker and we’re happy to accommodate this shift. We hope to eventually make our entire collection available electronically.”

JBI’s reach is extensive, with materials sent to all 50 states, Puerto Rico and internationally. Its circulating library currently holds 13,000 books, with materials ranging from liturgical texts to novels and children’s literature. “We’re excited to announce that we’ve been accepted into an international library network through the United Nations,” Thompson said. “This international server will give people from 70 different countries access to our books and we’ll have access to theirs, significantly increasing the number of people we can serve.”

Despite being a nonprofit largely funded by individual donations and foundations — 99.7% of which come from Americans — JBI continues to strive to expand its capacity and the number of individuals it supports. The organization also benefits from free mailing services, which helps them reach their widespread audience.

Many of JBI’s patrons are older adults, but the organization is broadening its services to include children’s books, recognizing the importance of reaching younger audiences. “We’re using technology to provide children’s books, which is crucial because there are many people who are dyslexic and find it difficult to read, even though they may not be blind,” Thompson said. The institute has partnered with PJ Library and various producers of children’s books, who provide materials at no cost.

JBI’s efforts are supported by a diverse group of volunteers, ranging from retired cantors and actors to young people from sororities at NYU. “We even have volunteers from Russia who want to give back and do recordings in Russian,” Thompson noted.

To accommodate those who cannot travel to the studio, JBI uses a special device that allows volunteers to contribute remotely. “We’re always looking for more volunteers, not only to read but also to explore other ways they can support our mission,” she said.

Thompson will travel to Los Angeles in November and said she’d be happy to meet potential volunteers and supporters.

As the Jewish High Holy Days approach, JBI remains dedicated to its mission of ensuring that no one feels isolated when the community comes together. “Our work is centered around making sure our materials are available so that everyone can participate in the holidays and feel connected,” Thompson said. “All the work we’re doing is really for that purpose — ensuring that no one is outside the circle of community.”

As they do each year, JBI distributes Braille calendars, with over 2,000 already sent across the country. These calendars, along with prayer books in multiple formats, including Braille and large print, are intended for long-term use, so recipients are encouraged to keep them. Additionally, JBI offers a range of books for the holiday, including works by Israeli author S.Y. Agnon and children’s books such as “Apples, Apples All Year Round.”

To further enrich the community’s experience, JBI’s programming aims to bring people together. For Rosh Hashanah, Rabbi Andrew Goodman led an online study session on Sept. 10, and on Sept. 25 at 4:30 p.m. JBI will host an event, “The Tastes and Sounds of Rosh Hashanah” at their headquarters in New York City.

“JBI is so much more than a place to find accessible materials,” Goodman said. “It’s a community of people actively engaged in Jewish life and learning. Our new Judaism 101 programming reflects this inclusive and, frankly, fun aspect of what we do. We also have a poetry series, book clubs, and a Jewish Voices on Democracy initiative — we’re exploring Jewish ideas, history and culture, and everyone is invited.”

JBI’s circulating library, liturgical offerings, events and programs are all completely free of charge for its patrons. JBI encourages anyone who is blind, visually impaired, or has a print disability to reach out and take advantage of its complimentary offerings, resources and inclusive community.

For poetry lovers, JBI launches the November Poetry Program, beginning on November 9 at 5:30 p.m. ET at Central Synagogue. People don’t need to live in New York to participate, as the program will be available also on Zoom.

For further information, visit https://jbilibrary.org/