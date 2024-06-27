Chabad Learning Academy: Affordable and Inclusive

Every day, children from across Los Angeles make their way to the Chabad Pico Learning Center on Pico Blvd. The school at B’nai David-Judea offers affordable Jewish studies to all.

Head of school, Rabbi Moshe Levin of Chabad Pico–Bais Bezalel, notes that many children who are academically exceptional but in need of financial assistance often don’t find their place in Jewish schools. As a result, they miss out on learning about Judaism and have a harder time connecting to the Jewish community. His goal is to change that.

“With a smaller teacher-to-student ratio, we can really hear and see each child and design a plan that is customized to their academic performance and spirit,” Levin said.

While some Jewish high schools charge upwards of $40,000 per year, making it unaffordable for many families even with available discounts, this school provides a much-needed competitive alternative. Faced with the tough choice between essential living expenses and school tuition, many parents opt to send their children to public schools. Levin recognized this problem and decided it was time to offer affordable Jewish education to those who can’t afford it. The idea came about in 2020 when schools switched to Zoom.

“We started a program that provided a space for children in public schools to do their Zoom sessions in our synagogue,” Levin said. “We also taught these children about their heritage and traditions between Zoom sessions. This opened our eyes to a real need that is not being addressed by many private schools in Los Angeles.”

A temporary solution after COVID hit became a permanent one. “I had to roll up my sleeves and seek support from anyone who could help,” Levin said. “We opened our school because we care about these children, and we refused to believe those who said it couldn’t be done.”

Over a decade ago, Rabbi Benzaquen of Magain David sponsored the establishment of Yeshiva High Tech High School. This school successfully leveraged the development of an online curriculum to significantly reduce the cost of the usual brick and mortar classroom. This school was located, most recently, in the Beth Jacob Synagogue on Olympic and Doheny.

The Yeshiva High Tech High School (now known as Harkham-Gaon Academy) attracted about 60 to 80 students yearly, many of whom paid about half the typical tuition, with others receiving reduced fees or full scholarships based on need. Unfortunately, the school recently closed, forcing many students to look elsewhere for the coming school year. Benzaquen and a small group of supporters asked Chabad Pico Learning Center to step in and try to not only rescue the school, but also do their best to help grow as much as possible.

Some schools often reject applicants because they are full by April and need to be very selective. “A parent and a child can be easily intimidated during the interview process when the principal asks, ‘Why does your child deserve to attend our school?’” Levin said. “Our question is coming from a different place, ‘How can we help your child?’”

The students at The Chabad Academy come from both religious and non-religious homes. Some have one Jewish parent, others are Orthodox Jews. What they all have in common is a desire for Jewish education and the security, love, and attention that are often lacking in public schools.

“Some students had never learned about Abraham, Isaac and Jacob before coming to our school,” Levin said. In addition to religious studies, there is a strong emphasis on the secular program.

“People don’t necessarily associate the word ‘Chabad’ with their kids becoming scientists or doctors, but current graduates of Chabad Academy are candidates for the best colleges and universities,” Levin said.

The school also takes the students on regular educational trips and celebrates all the holidays with them. More importantly, it teaches them Jewish values and how to be a mensch. Regular tuition is $18,000 a year, but scholarships are available to those in need, and 10% of the students receive full scholarships. “We work with parents who can’t afford the tuition,” Levin said. “Nobody will be refused because of lack of funds.”