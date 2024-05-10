Beit Issie Shapiro’s Global Impact: Transforming Lives and Communities

Ahmir Lerner, the executive director of Beit Issie Shapiro, arrived in Los Angeles in April for a series of events. Meeting with the Jewish community in town, he talked about the role of the organization in helping injured soldiers and civilians since October 7.

The organization which is based in Israel provides innovative therapies and state-of-the-art services for children and adults.

Lerner’s journey into the realm of social service began after a distinguished career in the Israeli Air Force and 22 years of service in the Prime Minister’s office. Over the past five years, he has been actively involved with Beit Issie Shapiro, a role that has taken him to Los Angeles on several occasions.

In an interview with the Journal, Lerner shed light on the organization’s multifaceted initiatives and its global impact.

“Whenever I journey abroad, my goal is to increase awareness about individuals with disabilities,” he said. “By fostering understanding, educating others, and securing financial support, we can make significant strides in providing assistance to those in need.”

During his trip to Los Angeles, Lerner delved into collaborative ventures, including a visit to the early intervention center at UCLA. He emphasized the significance of knowledge exchange, stating, “There are innovations we can share that are ahead of the curve, fostering professional connections for mutual growth.”

Beit Issie Shapiro’s distinctive approach spans across all age groups, catering to diverse needs within the community. Lerner highlighted their mission of raising awareness and funds globally, facilitating reciprocal learning and support networks.

Post-October 7, amidst shifting national priorities, Beit Issie Shapiro redirected efforts towards aiding wounded soldiers, leveraging their expertise in assistive technology. A recent partnership with another non-profit aims to facilitate smoother transitions for soldiers returning home. Lerner emphasized the importance of independence through technological empowerment.

“We just finished a project with the JDC (the leading global Jewish humanitarian organization), on how to create smart phones for people with disabilities,” said Lerner. “What we do now is to take all these knowledge and models that we had developed and apply them to soldiers who are leaving the rehabilitation centers and going back home. We want to ensure that the transition would be as smooth as possible so they can be independent.”

With over 2,000 individuals benefiting monthly from Beit Issie’s services, the organization’s impact extends to an astounding 500,000 people in Israel. This includes their efforts in passing 15 proactively legislated laws in Israel. Additionally, extensive professional training programs and support services have been instrumental in fostering community resilience.

After the beginning of the war, Beit Issie Shapiro welcomed evacuees with and without disabilities to receive free services ranging from dental care to mental health support. A unique income model, comprising government funding, self-generated revenue and philanthropy, ensures sustainability and credibility.

The dental clinic stands out as a testament to innovation and inclusivity. Lerner proudly shared, “Statistics show that most people with disability when they go to a dental clinic 46% of them will do treatment under full anesthesia. We developed another method of work that lowered it to 6%. It’s a very significant change.”

Furthermore, Beit Issie Shapiro has introduced hydrotherapy pools to the community as a therapeutic solution.

Lerner said, “We are the first to bring this invaluable resource to our community, empowering individuals with disabilities to experience the therapeutic benefits of hydrotherapy. Additionally, we take pride in our role as educators, providing comprehensive training to hydro therapists, ensuring the widespread adoption of this effective treatment modality.”

In a groundbreaking endeavor, Beit Issie Shapiro established an inclusive university tailored for individuals with severe learning disabilities. This visionary initiative aims to instill a sense of capability and self-assurance in its students, fostering an environment of trust and empowerment. Lerner elaborated, “Our inclusive university not only equips students with academic knowledge but also nurtures their identity of capability, empowering them to pursue their aspirations with confidence.”

During the pandemic, Dr. Benjamin Hozmi, Beit Issie Shapiro’s academic director, published a book titled “Identity of Capability.” This invaluable resource garnered attention from esteemed institutions such as Florida International University, where it was incorporated into their curriculum.

“This collaboration exemplifies our dedication to sharing knowledge on a global scale, ensuring that our transformative initiatives reach and benefit communities far beyond our borders,” Lerner said.

Volunteerism lies at the heart of Beit Issie Shapiro, with hundreds actively contributing to social change initiatives.

“We have a few hundred volunteers, but we see our volunteers differently from other organizations,” Lerner said. “We are not looking for volunteers only to come and help us with our work, but actually also instruct them how to take our world view to their own communities. We see it as a way for them to create social change.”