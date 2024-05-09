Magen Am Expands: Strengthening Jewish Community Security in Orange County

The recent surge in antisemitism has driven a sharp rise in demand for Magen Am services. This non-profit Jewish security organization, based in Los Angeles, was established by Rabbi Yossi Eilfort seven years ago. With a professional MMA and Chabad Rabbi background, Rabbi Yossi was able to marry his two passions of defense and Judaism when he established Magen Am.

The organization trains members of the community to become fully licensed and insured armed guards and volunteer their time to secure synagogues and community events through Magen Am’s Community Team Member (CTM) program. Additional classes are offered to the public to give the community tools to feel more secure and enable them to protect their own homes and communities.

Seven years after it was founded in L.A., it’s now expanded to other locations, with branches now established in Phoenix, Arizona, and Orange County. This expansion south and east of Los Angeles comes amid significant growth and urgency, particularly since the start of the Israel-Hamas War on Oct. 7.

“Around seven months ago, a rabbi from the community reached out and said that they have someone that wants to speak with us. Just before September of 2023 they decided that they wanted to write a check and get our CTM program launched in Orange County,” Eilfort said.

He noted that Orange County, like Los Angeles, has witnessed a rise in antisemitic incidents. Recruitment is currently underway for the Orange County Chapter of the CTM program. CTMs undergo an additional 100 hours of Magen Am training and are available to volunteer at events and secure institutions such as schools and synagogues. “The City Council has recently faced challenges, particularly with an uptick in incidents, including those on campuses such as UC Irvine,” Eilfort said.

Many other Jewish communities around the United States have approached Magen Am; requests had come from San Diego and San Francisco. Eilfort said the main problem is obtaining funding. “We’re getting requests from everywhere like Denver and Houston. I’m probably going to be doing some training in Nashville and New Mexico next month. We need the bandwidth, we need the resources to be able to grow, but thankfully, Orange County got that together so we can get started.”

Volunteers from the Orange County community have already begun signing up for the training program. While the majority are men, including many Orthodox Jews, there are also women and less religiously observant individuals participating. The programs typically last between three to six months, with three months required for indoor guarding and longer for external guarding.

It’s difficult to estimate the number of antisemitic incidents prevented by Magen Am, as the mere presence of volunteers can serve as a deterrent against hate crimes. The assurance of security provided by these volunteers is deeply valued by community members. Particularly during High Holy Days and Shabbat, when Orthodox people may not carry cell phones and might be unable to contact the police, the knowledge that Magen Am volunteers are walking around in the Jewish communities and posted in and around synagogues offers reassurance.

“It’s a blessing to be in the position to do something to better secure our community.” – Rabbi Yossi Eilfort

“We have many partners guiding us in navigating this new terrain, including members of the Chabad Community, the ADL, the Jewish Federation, and the Merage JCC of Orange County,” said Eilfort. “Our expansion to Orange County is bittersweet – we wish we weren’t needed, but we are – and it’s a blessing to be in the position to do something to better secure our community. Our expansion is also a symbol of unity, bridging Jews across the political and observance spectrums alike with one shared goal: Our continued protection so that we may live and practice in peace.”