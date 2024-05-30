Print Issue: “I’m Not a Stay-in-Your-Lane Professor” | May 31, 2024
Author and scholar Gad Saad has attracted a major following by exposing the "parasitic" ideas that are eroding society and empowering antisemitism.
Cathy Heller Hosts ‘Her Turn to Podcast’ Summit for Women in Podcasting
Cathy Heller, host of “Abundant Ever After,” is one of the pioneers in podcasting in the entrepreneurship and spirituality spaces.
Table for Five: Bechukotai
An Eternal Covenant
Author and Scholar Gad Saad is Exposing the Parasitic Ideas that Are Eroding Society – and Enabling Antisemitism
The Lost Gaza War Is Not the End of Israel
Hamas already won on Oct. 7 when it embarrassed the Israeli military by overrunning bases, killing many Israelis, and taking hostages. But Israel’s future remains secure as it considers new strategies and leadership.
The Resonance of Rabbi Goren’s Prayer for Jerusalem
As Jerusalem Day is celebrated this year, beginning Tuesday evening June 4, Rabbi Goren’s words then are worth revisiting now.