Jewish Journal

Connect. Inform. Inspire.

Print Issue: Igniting the Light of Persian Jews | June 7, 2024

Yitz Jacobs, an Ashkenazi rabbi, has devoted his life to keeping the Persian Jews of Los Angeles connected to their tradition.
Jewish Journal Staff

June 6, 2024

Everything Cheesecake

June 6, 2024

Shavuot is known for many things: the celebration of the beginning of the wheat harvest, Torah study and, perhaps most notably, eating dairy.

What’s So Cool About Shavuot?

June 6, 2024

Personally, I have a special place in my heart for a miracle we will commemorate in a few days, during the holiday of Shavuot.

Prince of Persians

June 6, 2024

How an Ashkenazi Rabbi Is Fighting Assimilation Among Persian Jews by Spreading Jewish Joy

Jewish Journal

Connect. Inform. Inspire.
