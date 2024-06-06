Print Issue: Igniting the Light of Persian Jews | June 7, 2024
Yitz Jacobs, an Ashkenazi rabbi, has devoted his life to keeping the Persian Jews of Los Angeles connected to their tradition.
Everything Cheesecake
Shavuot is known for many things: the celebration of the beginning of the wheat harvest, Torah study and, perhaps most notably, eating dairy.
What’s So Cool About Shavuot?
Personally, I have a special place in my heart for a miracle we will commemorate in a few days, during the holiday of Shavuot.
Table for Five: Bamidbar
Guarding the Mishkan
Prince of Persians
How an Ashkenazi Rabbi Is Fighting Assimilation Among Persian Jews by Spreading Jewish Joy
In Israel, There Is No Private Domain
It’s not easy explaining the laws of the eruv to a non-Jew, or even to a non-observant Jew.