Political Change Alone Does Not Produce Freedom

As the world debates what a “post-revolution” Iran could look like, many assume that political change alone produces freedom. My family’s history as Iranians suggests that assumption is incomplete. Far less attention has been paid to a harder question: whether any future legal system will meaningfully protect minorities who were not secure under the old one. Law’s most important function is not to guarantee prosperity or comfort, but to provide protection and equal opportunity. That distinction defines both our past and what should be demanded of Iran’s future.
My mother was raised in Shiraz, Iran, in a Jewish family that was both visible and vulnerable. Her father built the only synagogue in their neighborhood. That synagogue anchored Jewish communal life, but it also marked the family as identifiable targets. Even under the Shah, before the Islamic Revolution, antisemitism was not merely episodic. It was routine and tolerated. Classmates harassed my mother on her walk to school. Teachers singled out Jewish students and subjected them to physical punishment that was not imposed on Muslim students. Local authorities did not intervene. By law, Jews were nominally recognized as a protected religious minority, but those provisions offered no recourse when abuse occurred.
That gap became critical during the Iranian Revolution. Jews were increasingly portrayed as politically suspect and disloyal. Arrests without explanation became common. At that point, the existence of formal legal protections was irrelevant. Jews that decided to remain in Iran paid hefty sums regularly to the Islamic Guard to secure their minimal safety. My mother left Iran not through any lawful evacuation or refugee process, but because of a personal contingency. My great-aunt worked at the Tehran airport and learned that one final flight to Israel would be permitted to depart. She arranged passage for my grandmother, my mother, and two of her brothers. They boarded that flight knowing it was the last plane allowed to leave Iran for Israel. They left behind siblings, extended family, and property. Their departure to safety depended entirely on access to an airport gate and insider knowledge.
Israel marked a fundamental shift. My parents met there and began their life together. For them, Israel succeeded where Iran had failed. It provided physical safety and legal belonging. That protection was real and durable. It did not promise ease or prosperity, but it ensured something more basic: Jews were not dependent on discretion, bribery, or silence to live openly. Security existed independent of personal connections.
Over time, my parents sought broader economic opportunity and moved to the United States. Here again, the law did what it was designed to do. They were safe. They were equal before the law. They were free to build a future. What followed, however, was the demanding reality of immigrant life. Credentials had to be translated. Professional and financial systems had to be learned from scratch. Progress was incremental. Stability was earned rather than granted. This hardship was not a failure of law. It was the cost of rebuilding across borders within a system that nevertheless protected them.
This distinction shapes how my parents understand Iran’s past and present. Unlike narratives that romanticize the pre-revolution era, my parents do not remember it as a golden age. They recall discrimination, fear, and exclusion as Jews long before 1979. For some minorities, vulnerability did not begin with the Revolution. It was merely intensified.
As Iran stands once again at a crossroads, that history should inform what comes next. Reform that focuses solely on leadership, ideology, or national identity without addressing minority protection is incomplete. A future Iran will not be judged by the promises it makes, but by whether families like mine could remain without fear, without bribery, and without contingency determining survival.
My family’s story is not unique. It reflects a broader pattern in which political change is celebrated while the lived realities of minorities are postponed or ignored. That pattern explains why so many families leave even when reforms are announced, and why trust is difficult to rebuild once it has been broken. Stability does not come from rhetoric. It comes from guarantees that are enforceable and ordinary enough to be taken for granted. Anything less will ensure that political change once again produces departure rather than trust, and that the country’s most vulnerable communities will continue to measure their future not by citizenship, but by exit.
Sarah Mehrnia is a third-year J.D. student at Harvard Law School. She grew up in California and is a former fellow with StandWithUs.
