Nihilism, the New Normal

A young man of politically conservative leanings and Christian faith offers to debate students who hold fixed progressive, nonsectarian viewpoints. It has the makings of a civics lesson par excellence—the First Amendment in all its star-spangled glory.
One problem, however. Universities have swapped higher learning for an improbable pairing of Marxist-Islamist indoctrination. What’s there to debate? Best to just shut him up with a bullet to the throat.
Yes, that happened—in America—to Charlie Kirk. The marketplace of ideas has now fully devolved into a brainless hellscape of last rites.
It gets worse. Far too many Americans—politicians, celebrities and left-wing ideologues—celebrated Kirk’s horrifying death. He got what he deserved. Imagine sharing ideas that may have the capacity to change minds. Extolling the virtues of God and country at a time when it is chic to denigrate both.
America is a racist, homophobic and Islamophobic nation—and Israel is a genocidal one—and we won’t hear otherwise. There is a cost to having a contrary opinion.
Just look around. Nihilism is the new normal. Violence the governing ethos. Moral outrage the default position. Shouting down and screaming “Shame!” the latest in social etiquette. We no longer agree to disagree. Consent to woke protocols or face the consequences of cancellation—or the latest trend, assassination! The extreme left has now raised the ante.
We no longer agree to disagree. Consent to woke protocols or face the consequences of cancellation—or the latest trend, assassination! The extreme left has now raised the ante.
And the right has adopted some of the same tactics. Expressing the wrong opinion about Charlie Kirk might result in a different kind of termination—public school and college educators, healthcare professionals, political pundits, workers at the New York Stock Exchange, Office Depot and even late-night talk show host Jimmy Kimmel have lost their jobs. Roseanne Barr and Gina Carano are no longer standing alone on Hollywood’s Walk of Infamy.
Stephen Colbert is gone, too. Years of tedious jokes about Donald Trump and leveraging laughs at the expense of MAGA Republicans—and hosting only Democratic lawmakers—now looks like not a great career move. And what’s even worse—this kind of stale, low-brow and below-the-belt material was never funny. Could Greg Gutfeld have joked about George Floyd and stayed on the air—even at Fox? Maybe conservative comedians know that men wearing dresses and scoring TKOs against female boxers is idiotic, but not funny.
These lessons are not easily learned. The Boston Globe made the mistake of running an editorial titled “We need more Charlie Kirks.” Blue state readers in Massachusetts obviously disagreed.
Even more shocking is the normalization of political assassinations itself. The killing of Kirk opened up other possibilities. Over half of those surveyed had no qualms about President Trump meeting such a violent end. Slightly fewer felt the same way about Elon Musk. One-third of university students support resorting to violence to silence a speaker. More than half support preventing their fellow students from even hearing a disfavored opinion.
If you’re Jewish, or a Zionist (often they are the same), your free speech options are even more constrained. In a recent global survey, 78 percent of Jewish students now conceal their religious identity and 81 percent keep their Zionism to themselves. Around the world, slogans like “From the River to the Sea!” and “Long Live the Intifada!” are regarded as justice, not incitement. Hamas and Hezbollah are heroes. Bloody hand pins are paraded on red carpets. And Jewish deaths are no tragedies.
Kirk, who was himself a Zionist, was shown the same treatment.
We are embarking on the golden age of political violence. Sacco and Vanzetti, American anarchists of yesteryear, have new acolytes. The social justice “warrior” was supposed to be a figure of speech, not a military doctrine.
Blood is everywhere and Americans are not squeamish. Why should they be? Look what they have been witnessing and cheering on for over a decade. What was once hidden under a rock or found lurking on the dark web now shamelessly seeks the spotlight.
Blood is everywhere and Americans are not squeamish. Why should they be? Look what they have been witnessing and cheering on for over a decade.
Two assassination attempts against Donald Trump. Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh targeted in his home. Governor Josh Shapiro’s house set on fire. Congresswoman Nancy Pelosi’s husband gets his head bashed in. The CEO of United Healthcare gunned down in Manhattan; his assailant hailed as a folk hero waging war against American capitalism. Another anti-corporate vigilante discharges a weapon at the offices of the National Football League.
Police precincts, and squad cars, going up in flames. Street fights that require the National Guard. Storefronts of luxury retailers reduced to shattered glass by masked smash-and-grab vandals. Gang members, drug traffickers and terrorists given the green light to ply their trades in America. Widespread upheavals and building takeovers at the finest universities in the country.
The desecration of federal monuments and Jewish houses of worship. The torching of the American flag. New York City, the epicenter of global finance and Jewish pride, flirting with the prospects of electing an avowed Marxist, antisemitic mayor.
Get ready for a dystopian Big Apple. Thrill-seeking New Yorkers are about to weather a municipal death wish. Occupy Wall Street is about to achieve a takeover. In the 1970s, the slogan was “The Bronx is Burning.” This time we might see Manhattan in flames.
How could we have allowed it to get so bad? Glorifying terrorists and assassins; excusing lawbreakers, gang members and thieves. Selectively applying constitutional protections. Black Lives Matter arsonists went unpunished; January 6 trespassers were over-punished. Jews subjected to genocidal threats and ancient blood libels; “transgender” males asserting sovereignty over women’s bathrooms and finish lines. European cartoonists murdered for satirizing Muhammad.
Up until recently, these culture wars largely took the form of a civil war without shots fired. No longer. Bullets are flying from indiscriminate trigger happiness.
Half the country can’t stand the other, and little effort is being made to meet halfway. The center doesn’t seem to exist. All is engulfed by extremes.
Hillary Clinton wishes she could take back “deplorables,” but she meant what she said. Somewhere along the way the Democratic Party developed a contempt for the white middle and working class. They saw racism everywhere and discounted all racial progress. They pitted persons of color against “evil” white oppressors.
An entire vocabulary was censored by Orwellian linguists. The American experiment was denounced as one great failure. Meanwhile, red state patriots judged coastal elites to be tone-deaf traitors to the American cause.
And then there is the matter of Muslims and their vision for America. When a Dearborn, Michigan resident complained about naming a street for a Hezbollah terrorist, the mayor of the city with a Muslim majority population replied, “You’re an Islamophobe. And although you live here, I want you to know, as mayor, you’re not welcome here.”
We’re doomed.
Nihilism, the New Normal
Thane Rosenbaum
A young man of politically conservative leanings and Christian faith offers to debate students who hold fixed progressive, nonsectarian viewpoints. It has the makings of a civics lesson par excellence—the First Amendment in all its star-spangled glory.
One problem, however. Universities have swapped higher learning for an improbable pairing of Marxist-Islamist indoctrination. What’s there to debate? Best to just shut him up with a bullet to the throat.
Yes, that happened—in America—to Charlie Kirk. The marketplace of ideas has now fully devolved into a brainless hellscape of last rites.
It gets worse. Far too many Americans—politicians, celebrities and left-wing ideologues—celebrated Kirk’s horrifying death. He got what he deserved. Imagine sharing ideas that may have the capacity to change minds. Extolling the virtues of God and country at a time when it is chic to denigrate both.
America is a racist, homophobic and Islamophobic nation—and Israel is a genocidal one—and we won’t hear otherwise. There is a cost to having a contrary opinion.
Just look around. Nihilism is the new normal. Violence the governing ethos. Moral outrage the default position. Shouting down and screaming “Shame!” the latest in social etiquette. We no longer agree to disagree. Consent to woke protocols or face the consequences of cancellation—or the latest trend, assassination! The extreme left has now raised the ante.
And the right has adopted some of the same tactics. Expressing the wrong opinion about Charlie Kirk might result in a different kind of termination—public school and college educators, healthcare professionals, political pundits, workers at the New York Stock Exchange, Office Depot and even late-night talk show host Jimmy Kimmel have lost their jobs. Roseanne Barr and Gina Carano are no longer standing alone on Hollywood’s Walk of Infamy.
Stephen Colbert is gone, too. Years of tedious jokes about Donald Trump and leveraging laughs at the expense of MAGA Republicans—and hosting only Democratic lawmakers—now looks like not a great career move. And what’s even worse—this kind of stale, low-brow and below-the-belt material was never funny. Could Greg Gutfeld have joked about George Floyd and stayed on the air—even at Fox? Maybe conservative comedians know that men wearing dresses and scoring TKOs against female boxers is idiotic, but not funny.
These lessons are not easily learned. The Boston Globe made the mistake of running an editorial titled “We need more Charlie Kirks.” Blue state readers in Massachusetts obviously disagreed.
Even more shocking is the normalization of political assassinations itself. The killing of Kirk opened up other possibilities. Over half of those surveyed had no qualms about President Trump meeting such a violent end. Slightly fewer felt the same way about Elon Musk. One-third of university students support resorting to violence to silence a speaker. More than half support preventing their fellow students from even hearing a disfavored opinion.
If you’re Jewish, or a Zionist (often they are the same), your free speech options are even more constrained. In a recent global survey, 78 percent of Jewish students now conceal their religious identity and 81 percent keep their Zionism to themselves. Around the world, slogans like “From the River to the Sea!” and “Long Live the Intifada!” are regarded as justice, not incitement. Hamas and Hezbollah are heroes. Bloody hand pins are paraded on red carpets. And Jewish deaths are no tragedies.
Kirk, who was himself a Zionist, was shown the same treatment.
We are embarking on the golden age of political violence. Sacco and Vanzetti, American anarchists of yesteryear, have new acolytes. The social justice “warrior” was supposed to be a figure of speech, not a military doctrine.
Blood is everywhere and Americans are not squeamish. Why should they be? Look what they have been witnessing and cheering on for over a decade. What was once hidden under a rock or found lurking on the dark web now shamelessly seeks the spotlight.
Two assassination attempts against Donald Trump. Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh targeted in his home. Governor Josh Shapiro’s house set on fire. Congresswoman Nancy Pelosi’s husband gets his head bashed in. The CEO of United Healthcare gunned down in Manhattan; his assailant hailed as a folk hero waging war against American capitalism. Another anti-corporate vigilante discharges a weapon at the offices of the National Football League.
Police precincts, and squad cars, going up in flames. Street fights that require the National Guard. Storefronts of luxury retailers reduced to shattered glass by masked smash-and-grab vandals. Gang members, drug traffickers and terrorists given the green light to ply their trades in America. Widespread upheavals and building takeovers at the finest universities in the country.
The desecration of federal monuments and Jewish houses of worship. The torching of the American flag. New York City, the epicenter of global finance and Jewish pride, flirting with the prospects of electing an avowed Marxist, antisemitic mayor.
Get ready for a dystopian Big Apple. Thrill-seeking New Yorkers are about to weather a municipal death wish. Occupy Wall Street is about to achieve a takeover. In the 1970s, the slogan was “The Bronx is Burning.” This time we might see Manhattan in flames.
How could we have allowed it to get so bad? Glorifying terrorists and assassins; excusing lawbreakers, gang members and thieves. Selectively applying constitutional protections. Black Lives Matter arsonists went unpunished; January 6 trespassers were over-punished. Jews subjected to genocidal threats and ancient blood libels; “transgender” males asserting sovereignty over women’s bathrooms and finish lines. European cartoonists murdered for satirizing Muhammad.
Up until recently, these culture wars largely took the form of a civil war without shots fired. No longer. Bullets are flying from indiscriminate trigger happiness.
Half the country can’t stand the other, and little effort is being made to meet halfway. The center doesn’t seem to exist. All is engulfed by extremes.
Hillary Clinton wishes she could take back “deplorables,” but she meant what she said. Somewhere along the way the Democratic Party developed a contempt for the white middle and working class. They saw racism everywhere and discounted all racial progress. They pitted persons of color against “evil” white oppressors.
An entire vocabulary was censored by Orwellian linguists. The American experiment was denounced as one great failure. Meanwhile, red state patriots judged coastal elites to be tone-deaf traitors to the American cause.
And then there is the matter of Muslims and their vision for America. When a Dearborn, Michigan resident complained about naming a street for a Hezbollah terrorist, the mayor of the city with a Muslim majority population replied, “You’re an Islamophobe. And although you live here, I want you to know, as mayor, you’re not welcome here.”
We’re doomed.
Thane Rosenbaum is a novelist, essayist, law professor and Distinguished University Professor at Touro University, where he directs the Forum on Life, Culture & Society. He is the legal analyst for CBS News Radio. His most recent book is titled, “Beyond Proportionality: Israel’s Just War in Gaza.”
Did you enjoy this article?
You'll love our roundtable.
Editor's Picks
Israel and the Internet Wars – A Professional Social Media Review
The Invisible Student: A Tale of Homelessness at UCLA and USC
What Ever Happened to the LA Times?
Who Are the Jews On Joe Biden’s Cabinet?
You’re Not a Bad Jewish Mom If Your Kid Wants Santa Claus to Come to Your House
No Labels: The Group Fighting for the Political Center
Latest Articles
Book of Life – A B’Sefer Chayim Poem
The Real Free Speech Martyr is Charlie Kirk, Not Jimmy Kimmel
Rosh Hashanah and the Cyrus Accords: Vision and Hope for a New Middle East
Nihilism, the New Normal
The Hope That Baseball Offers
The Jewish Case for Hope Amid History’s Darkness
The ‘Jewish Nose’ Insult Is Back Again in D.C.
Jokes about Jewish noses are not funny and they are clearly antisemitic.
Arbitariness – Thoughts on Torah Portion Nitzavim 2025
Points of Return – Teshuvah as Working Things Through with Others – Thought on the Shabbat Before Rosh Ha-Shanah 2025
A Plea to Pope Leo: Condemn the Antisemitism of Candace Owens
As antisemitism rises again — and as figures who claim Catholic identity trivialize Hitler and vilify Jews — it is incumbent upon you to speak with moral thunder.
Silence Is Complicity: The Rot at the Heart of Jinsta Influence
Let us speak plainly: many of these influencers are not advocates. They are actors. They cry on cue, curate their grief and sell Jewish tragedy as content. They master the algorithm, not the fight.
Rabbis of LA | 40 Years Down and Many to Go for Rabbi Muskin
“Whenever there is a communal issue, our concept is, ‘let’s try doing it as a community.’ Not just Young Israel. Young Israel is one piece of it.”
AJRCA Accreditation, Autism in Entertainment, iCenter Workshop
Notable people and events in the Jewish LA community.
Athens, Sparta and Jerusalem: Why Netanyahu’s ‘Super Sparta’ Shouldn’t Surprise Us
The tension between Athens and Sparta, openness and fortification, building and defending, has been with the Jewish people from Tanakh through Jabotinsky and into the present moment.
Shofar Blowing in the Wind
This Rosh Hashanah, Synagogues Should Stick to Judaism
If people can give up their cellphones, soda, football and stock trades, they can give up politics for 50 hours.
Rebuilding Lives with Dignity: Ogen’s Lifeline for Israelis in Crisis
For more than 30 years, Ogen, Israel’s trusted nonprofit social lender, has provided families, entrepreneurs, and nonprofits with economic stability, financial guidance, and the tools to rebuild with dignity.
Raphael Lemkin Coined the Term “Genocide.” Now, His Family Says, the Term Is Being Distorted
Kimmel Is Out, But Intifada Is Still In: Hollywood’s Hypocrisy on Political Violence
Free expression is essential in a democracy. No one should call for the censorship of ideas. But there must be accountability when speech crosses into incitement of political violence.
When Good People Do Something
Ari Fuld’s heroism is evident because rarely does the victim become the savior.
A Tale of Two Sunday Evenings in California
While Bill Maher and John Fetterman demonstrated an understanding of Jewish values, across town at the Emmys we saw just the opposite, delivered with the hollow prefix “as a Jew.”
Fallujah and Gaza City: Why Israel Cannot Stop Short of Victory
As Gen. Petraeus warned, “Half-measures in urban warfare do not save lives. They only postpone defeat.”
SNL’s Bowen Yang Has a Genocide Problem
Why is Saturday Night Live star Bowen Yang falsely accusing Israel of genocide, while ignoring the confirmed genocide perpetrated against Muslim Uyghurs in China?
The UN’s War on Israel — and on the Meaning of “Genocide”
It’s hard to overstate how reckless, unserious, and corrosive this claim is — not just for Israel, but for the meaning of the word “genocide” and the principle that nations have a right to defend themselves.
Rosh Hashanah and the American Dream
In reviving this dream, Milken’s center is reviving something even more vital– our faith in life. It is that very faith in life, that force that drove our ancestors, where we can find our optimism as we enter the Jewish new year.
A Moment in Time: “What Does it Take to Awaken Us?”
More news and opinions than at a
Shabbat dinner, right in your inbox.
More news and opinions than at a Shabbat dinner, right in your inbox.