Joseph Lieberman’s Legacy: A Courageous Voice for Iranian Democracy

The untimely and shocking passing of former U.S. Senator and vice-presidential candidate Joseph Lieberman at the age of 82 marks a significant loss of principled leadership and patriotism in American politics. Lieberman, who served Connecticut in the Senate for nearly a quarter of a century, leaves behind a legacy of principled leadership, bipartisan collaboration, and unwavering commitment to his beliefs.

His political career was marked by numerous milestones, including his historic nomination as the first Jewish politician to join a major party U.S. presidential ticket in 2000, when Al Gore selected him as his running mate.

Lieberman’s activism transcended domestic politics, reflecting a broader foreign policy vision. His perspective vis-à-vis the Iranian regime distinguished Lieberman from many of his contemporaries. His advocacy for the National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI) and the People’s Mojahedin Organization of Iran (PMOI/MEK) went beyond mere rhetoric, demonstrating his broader commitment to global democratic ideals and human rights. Lieberman’s support was rooted in a deep-seated belief in their mission to bring about change in Iran, a stance that earned him respect and recognition among his peers and colleagues.

Furthermore, Lieberman’s engagement with the Iranian resistance movement underscored his understanding of the strategic importance of Iran in Middle Eastern politics and the global fight against religious dictatorship and extremism. By aligning himself with the NCRI and PMOI/MEK, he sent a clear message about the United States’ commitment to supporting democratic movements and opposing oppressive regimes. This alignment also highlighted his foresight in recognizing the potential of the Iranian opposition to play a pivotal role in Iran’s future. His active engagement involved speaking at international conferences, meeting with opposition members, and using his platform to draw attention to the plight of those fighting for freedom in Iran.

In a political landscape often dominated by short-term interests and regional biases, Lieberman’s steadfast support for the Iranian resistance movement marked him as a principled leader willing to stand up for democratic values, even when it conflicted with official government policy.

His speeches, which repeatedly underscored the legitimacy, preparedness, and democratic vision of the NCRI and MEK, aimed to inspire confidence in both Iranian and international audiences that a free and democratic Iran was within reach. While his passing marks the end of an era, his words will continue to resonate with those who share his vision for Iran’s future.

One of the central figures in Lieberman’s support for the Iranian resistance was his endorsement of NCRI President-elect Maryam Rajavi’s 10-point plan for the future of Iran, which envisions a secular, democratic, and non-nuclear republic of Iran.

Lieberman emphasized the existence of a viable alternative to the Iranian regime, praising the NCRI and MEK for their enduring struggle against both the Shah and the Ayatollahs.

In his speech at the Free Iran World Summit 2023, he said, “Is there an alternative to the regime in Iran? Of course, there is. It is the overwhelming majority of the people of Iran who want to be free again and live lives equal to those in the rest of the civilized world. And is there an organization ready to lead the transition to power by the people of Iran? Of course, there is. It’s the NCRI and MEK. There are other opposition organizations to the regime. But I ask you, is there any one of them or gathering of any group of them that could bring together the world leaders who are in this room, the leaders of the parliaments who are just up here? Is there any other organization that has and has had… No, right, for years the Resistance fighters were on the ground in Iran.

“The NCRI and MEK have earned the right through the leadership of Massoud Rajavi to Maryam Rajavi, decades of fighting against the Shah, against the Ayatollahs to lead the transition to freedom. They have earned it, but I will tell you this, they are ready for it. We have talked a lot today, as we should always, about the Ten-Point Plan of Mrs. Rajavi. It’s a great plan, a plan for freedom, equality, and opportunity for the people of Iran. It’s one that every civilized democratic nation in the world should enthusiastically support.

“But the NCRI and Mrs. Rajavi have something else. They have a transition plan. It is out there for everybody to see. And it is a selfless plan that shows that this organization is not about seizing power. It is about making sure that the people of Iran seize power when this regime falls. It’s a plan that begins with a transition to early elections, to have a constituent assembly from the people in Iran that will then adopt the constitution, hopefully very much like the Ten-Point Plan, and will elect leaders of the country.

“I’ve been over this plan. I’ve been over it with Mrs. Rajavi. I will tell you, in my opinion, in the history of uprisings, and rebellions, for freedom in the world against dictatorships, there has never been a group of revolutionaries that are prepared to avoid chaos and provide a smooth and peaceful transition to freedom than this group, NCRI, MEK, and the people of Iran. So, there is an alternative.”

Hamid Enayat is a political scientist, a specialist on Iran, and collaborates with the Iranian democratic opposition (NCRI).