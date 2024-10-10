fbpx
A Moment in Time: “What are You Thinking about during the Shofar Blast?”

Picture of Rabbi Zach Shapiro

Rabbi Zach Shapiro

October 10, 2024

Dear all,

Temple Akiba is so fortunate that each year, Jerry Wiener ascends the bimah so we can fulfill the commandment of hearing/ being present for the sounding of the shofar.

As the long blast of Tekiah G’dolah resonated, many thoughts entered my mind:

Am I being the best Zach I can be?

How can I contribute in a more meaningful way to my family?

Have I paid enough attention to others?

(Am I making sure that Maya’s panties aren’t showing as I am holding her up!?)

Will this next year open a peaceful resolution with Israel and her neighbors?

How many seconds can Jerry sustain this blast?

Am I prepared to listen and respond when called upon (by God and by humans)?

The blast of Shofar bridges an ancient call with the very present moment in time – calling upon us to open doors for tomorrow.

What does that blast mean to you?

With love and Shalom,

Rabbi Zach Shapiro

