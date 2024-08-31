BRAVE-ish Nearly ONE! Niver’s August News 2024

August News 2024 with Lisa Niver & We Said Go Travel:

Thank you for all of your support! I am now writing for both Booking.com and Reader’s Digest. My first Reader’s Digest article had over one million views in four days. I went on a magical adventure to walk with Polar Bears and watch 1000s of Beluga Whales with Churchill Wild. I have a brand new class, TRAVEL WRITER 101 so you can start to travel like me. See below for links for all of that as well as my new podcast episodes and videos. I appreciate that so many people have showed up for my events, watched my videos, been excited for my awards and of course read and reviewed BRAVE-ish! NOW IT IS TIME TO CELEBRATE!

Ready to transform your mindset and embrace a Brave-ish life? “Join us for an unforgettable evening with the inspiring and motivating award-winning author Lisa Niver, hosted by Adira Hadassah. We’re celebrating the 1st birthday of her empowering memoir, Brave-ish, on Thursday, September 19, 2024! Don’t miss this opportunity to meet Lisa, hear her incredible journey, and get your very own signed copy of Brave-ish. It’s more than just a book—it’s a guide to courage, growth, and living life to the fullest.Mark your calendar, bring a friend, and come celebrate with us. Let’s make this night one to remember!

I now write for Booking.com. Read my article: How Early Should I Arrive at the Airport? Navigating airport arrival times for seamless domestic and international travel.

Booking.com: Wheelchair Assistance at Airports: How Does It Work, and How Do You Arrange It?

I now write for Reader’s Digest. If You Fly Through This Airport, Be Prepared to Walk 2+ Miles to Your Gate

I loved being at the GRAND OPENING of the Barnes & Noble in Santa Monica. Buy a copy of Brave-ish there or any bookstore near you!

For Women’s Equality Day 2024, I shared my Ms. Magazine article about BRAVE-ish!

Thank you to THE FEMALE QUOTIENT for bringing BRAVE-ish to AdWeek NYC on your book-SHE-lf!

Thank you to all of the TV shows, podcasts and people who have interviewed me. Did you know I have over 75 links on my press page about my BOOK!! Check them all out HERE!

Do you LOVE my book BRAVE-ish? PLEASE WRITE A REVIEW!! Click here to go directly to rate or review BRAVE-ish on Amazon–but you can do anywhere you bought your book! THANK YOU!!

You can find my book on Amazon, Barnes & Noble, Simon & Schuster, Post Hill Press, Target, Walmart, BookShop, BAM! and wherever you get your audiobooks! People always ask me where is it best to buy my book. I recommend you go into or call your favorite local book store and ask them to order it for you and pick it up IN THE STORE! You never know what other treasures you will find. Any bookstore can order my book because my publisher is Post Hill Press and it is distributed by Simon and Schuster. My friend in New Zealand just ordered my book to her local store! Brave-ish is available all over the globe!

Learn more about my events: click here and my articles here

Recent PODCAST episode: Navigating the Freelance Writing World

THANK YOU for watching my podcast! It has now been seen and heard in 49 countries on 6 continents!

WATCH my podcast, “MAKE YOUR OWN MAP: Are YOU ready to be BRAVE?” on Spotify, Apple Music, Amazon Music, YouTube Podcast, Google Podcasts, Audacy, Audible, Anchor, Pandora & iHeart Radio

THANK YOU to Goodpods for recommending my podcast!! WOW!

I absolutely LOVED walking with Polar Bears with Churchill Wild. See my videos here and more photos coming soonest!

WHERE CAN YOU FIND MY TRAVEL VIDEOS?

Here is the link to my video channel on YouTube where I have over TWO MILLION views on YouTube! (now at: 2,193,000).

Thank you for your support! Are you one of my 4,370 subscribers? I hope you will join me and subscribe! For more We Said Go Travel articles, TV segments, videos and social media: CLICK HERE

Find me on social media with over 150,000 followers. Please follow on TikTok: @LisaNiver, Twitter at @LisaNiver, Instagram @LisaNiver and on Facebook, Pinterest, YouTube, and at LisaNiver.com.

My Podcast: “Make Your Own Map!”

Inspired by Fortune Cookies:

Embrace your inner courage—small steps toward bravery lead to extraordinary journeys.

For nearly a year, I have been hoping and praying for the hostages from Oct 7 to come home. Both the DNC and RNC have had speakers focused on the tragedy that happened in Israel and is ongoing. #BRINGTHEMHOME Read this article from my Rabbi 321 Nights of Suffering.

Do you love audiobooks? My memoir, Brave-ish, is available on all audio platforms! Did you know that authors have to audition to narrate their books?