August 24, 2024
Debra De Liso, photo courtesy Debra De Liso

A new podcast episode recently dropped on my podcast A Word with Joy  featuring Debra De Liso, pictured above.  Debra talks with me about her latest project, a new feature film she is writing, directing, and starring in called Small Town.  Visit awordwithjoy.com to listen in!  The podcast is also available on Spotify, iHeart Radio and Podbean.

We recently upgraded our platform and are taping more episodes more often so be sure to keep your eye on the podcast for future and past episodes!  No ads, all love there.  Visit the podcast website awordwithjoy.com for more information and to access all episodes. Thanks for listening!

