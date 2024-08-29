A Moment in Time: “Light is Stronger than a Wall.”

Dear all,

ZEMR (Zach. Eli, Maya, and Ron), went to the circus last Sunday. As a special treat, we got each of the kids a special wand that emits colorful lights.

When we got home, Eli and Maya were having a great time seeing how their wands lit up all sorts of corners of the house.

Eli then pointed his light to the dark wall – which became illuminated with a splash of colors. “Daddy,” he said, “Light is stronger than a wall.”

In that moment in time, his words penetrated my soul. The more light we can offer the world, the less walls of separation will divide us.

Let’s continue to emit light. Let’s continue to eradicate barriers. And let‘s continue to harness unity each and every day.

With love and shalom,

Rabbi Zach Shapiro