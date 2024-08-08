A Moment in Time: “Israel – the 911 for Jews around the World”

Dear All,

It’s been a tough year for Jews.

I think about our people over the past 2000 years. Whenever and wherever anti-Semitism made things tough for Jews, no one had our back. Israel, our ancestral homeland was in our prayers – but it wasn’t at our fingertips.

Since 1948, with Modern Israel a reality, whether we realize it or not, Jews have a 911 number to call to protect us when things get tough. Israel has stood with us and for us to ensure our safety.

Does the government of Israel always align with each and every value we hold? That’s a legitimate debate.

But the country of Israel stands solidly with our souls.

So we can argue and protest with leadership. But we can’t turn our backs or take for granted that we have a 911 to call whenever we are in danger.

I can’t imagine a secure Judaism without a secure Israel.

As Israel faces attacks from surrounding enemies, we unite with prayer, hope, and resilience. This is our moment in time to stand as one with our people.

And please know this ….. It’s about more than security for Israel. It’s about security for all inhabitants of the land – for all who care about the values we hold deep in our hearts. Our dream is to be free. Our hope is to be at peace.

With love and shalom,

Rabbi Zach Shapiro