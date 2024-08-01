fbpx
A Moment in Time: “Getting Unstuck”

[additional-authors]
Picture of Rabbi Zach Shapiro

Rabbi Zach Shapiro

August 1, 2024

Dear All,

While visiting Temple Akiba Resident Camp last week, I watched in awe as a group of campers attempted to extricate themselves from this virtual spider’s web.

I admired their determination.

It made me think about the variety of complexities we face each day that cause us to be stuck. For some it’s a relationship or a job. For some it’s a health issue or a fragile emotional state.

Getting unstuck can seem insurmountable. So we keep moving with determination and hope. Sure, there may always be elements of the web that bind us. But even if for a brief moment in time, we can experience the exhilaration of renewal, then our souls have come face to face with God!

With love and shalom,

Rabbi Zach Shapiro

